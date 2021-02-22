Emergency teams are responding to several crashes on Route 15 today, Feb. 22. Scanner report times are approximate and more information will be added as it is received.
1:20 p.m. - Crews are responding to a one-car crash on Route 15 southbound near mile marker 193, Lawrence Township, with one possible injury.
9:30 a.m. - A vehicle is reported on its side on Route 15, Bloss Township near the Arnot Road bridge. No injuries are reported.
8:30 a.m. - Scanner reports say one person suffered a head injury after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the median on Route 15 southbound by the Welcome Center in Tioga Township. Crews were on scene as of 9 a.m. and state police were requested.
8:15 a.m. - A crash earlier this morning on Route 15 by the Buttonwood exit, Jackson Township, Lycoming County, reportedly left a vehicle on its roof. It's unclear if there were injuries.