WELLSBORO — The Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital, at 23 Water St. here, is soon to unveil a new space and additional services.
In addition to the full-service animal hospital and pet boarding that currently is offered, the freestanding addition will provide expanded dog boarding, grooming, dog training and a new outdoor exercise area.
“When I bought this space, I always had in mind to offer more services,” said Dr. Kristine Shaw, owner. “We currently have six kennels, and it’s just gotten busier. During the pandemic, people have been adopting puppies, and now it just doesn’t fit!”
Since June 2018, Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital has grown from two employees to a staff of 15, including two part-time veterinarians, Doctors Cook and Olthaf.
The hospital has recently expanded its cat boarding services; a feature of the new facility will be day boarding for dogs. It’s like doggie daycare,” said Shaw. “We’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There’s really nothing available locally for this need.”
The new addition is spacious and comprehensive: in the deceptively small-looking building are 12 large dog kennels (including two jumbo spaces for dogs who prefer to remain together), supply rooms, a stainless-steel bath room for grooming, a reception area, a handicapped-accessible bathroom, and radiant floor heat and air conditioning for animal and human comfort. A fresh air filtering system will ensure proper ventilation and superior air quality.
“We’ve tried very hard to keep all of this addition local,” said Shaw. “Concrete, HVAC, design, excavation – it’s all local. Steve Amarosa Carpentry has done all of our renovations to our original facility since we opened, and he is overseeing all the work on the new building. Tony Yaeger of Speed Queen has provided our laundry facilities.”
Shaw will partner with local animal experts Ann Grenier of Canine Chic Mobile Pet Grooming, based in Mansfield, and Amber Wetzel of Pant Dog Training, Blossburg. Grenier will offer bathing, grooming and other services from dedicated space inside the new facility.
“Canine Chic services will be available Friday and Saturday – those will be our ‘spa days’,” said Shaw. The outdoor area behind the hospital is being refurbished, re-fenced and expanded to include additional exercise and play space; Wetzel will use this area for dog training sessions.
“We’ll have enough room to throw balls,” Shaw said.
The hospital will offer expanded services for pet parents who, in an owner’s absence, want loving attention lavished on their dogs.
“We can offer extra walks, extra personal care,and hot dinners,” Shaw said. “We’ll be keeping our Hills Food in the kennel as well, and we are not raising our current boarding rates.”
The addition will officially open in March.
“COVID restrictions allowing,” Shaw said, “we are hoping for a walk-through Open House in June, to coincide with our third anniversary.”
For more information or to schedule boarding or grooming, visit Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital on Facebook, visit grandcanyonvet.com or call 570-724-0700.