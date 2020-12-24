The Billings Park Volunteer Association in Knoxville hosted a Christmas parade complete with Santa and the Grinch last Saturday. Dec. 19. After the parade, kids got stockings filled with goodies and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their workshop at the park.
