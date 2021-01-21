The 144th Annual Wellsboro High School Alumni Banquet, originally scheduled for May 29, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maxwell Johnson, a 2018 Wellsboro graduate with the Alumni Council, made the announcement on the Wellsboro Alumni Association’s Facebook page.
“This decision was not made lightly. The entire Alumni Council’s primary concern is the safety and health of all our Alumni and the community of Wellsboro. These are extreme times requiring extreme action. To our knowledge, this is only the second time since World War II that the Banquet has been cancelled,” read Johnson’s post.
The 2020 banquet was also canceled due to the pandemic.
The Alumni Council is in the process of sending letters to all alumni from anniversary classes ending in 1 and 6. Alumni are asked to send in dues of $15 for five years, and that contributions will be used for scholarships for 2021 Wellsboro seniors.