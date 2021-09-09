WELLSBORO — The refusal to wear masks by some audience members halted the Wellsboro Area School District’s board work session on Sept. 7.
At least one person was refused admission when he declined to wear a mask. Board president Christopher Gastrock went into the audience to ask others to don a mask for the meeting. Some did, allowing the mask to dangle from an ear while others refused.
Returning to the front, Gastrock announced that unless everyone work a mask per the board’s Aug. 24 vote and Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate, the meeting would not be held.
“If you do not put on a mask, we will close the meeting. Once the board’s vote is cast, that is what the board is obligated to follow,” he said.
A few moments later, Gastrock announced “Meeting adjourned.”
As people rose to leave the auditorium, Rachel Crostley announced she was collecting signatures to allow parents to override the board’s decision. She has collected 375 signatures prior to the meeting.
She was soon surrounded by others in attendance.
While leaving the building, two police vehicles arrived and began circling the high school and administration building.
The board voted 5-4 on Aug. 24 to require mask wearing in all district buildings when the county is at substantial or high transmission. Tioga County’s is currently at high transmission levels, according to the CDC, with 137 cases, 11.85% positivity, four new hospital admissions and 37.2% vaccination rate.
On Aug. 31, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a mask mandate for all schools and daycare centers in Pennsylvania. The mandate went into effect Sept. 7.