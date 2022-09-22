The Wellsboro Hornets boys soccer team is off to a great start for the 2022 season.
So far the boys have gone 4-0 and this has placed them in the top spot of the Northern Tier standings, above reigning district champions Athens who started their season with a 3-1.
Last season, the Hornets were also on-par with Athens, landing second in the Northern Tier and District 4 Single A conference standings.
With the way the Hornets’ season has started this year, it’s a very real possibility that the boys could dethrone Athens and take the District 4 title this year.
In 2021, the Wellsboro boys soccer team also made it to the District playoff game, but was knocked out in the first round. This year the goal is to make it all the way through for a shot at winning the title.
“The team is pretty new, there’s a lot of incoming freshman players and only three returning seniors. But they had an amazing off season. We got to learn where everybody’s strengths were and who worked best on the field together,” head coach Todd Fitch said.
“A large part of the pre-season is to find the things that need ironed out and fix them. We always want to be better today than we were yesterday.”
The team seems to be taking this message to heart, pushing even harder through both the off-season and pre-season to get a leg up on the tougher teams they’ll face in the NTL throughout the season.
Coach Fitch contributes a lot of the team’s success to the energy the boys carry coming into the season. With great energy and enthusiasm comes an eagerness and drive to play the best they can and go for the win every game.
Not every game ends with a win, but it can be an opportunity to grow and the Hornets is not taking that lightly.
Schedule
8/20, 9 a.m., @ Williamsport
8/27, 11 a.m., vs. Lewisburg
8/31, 5:30 p.m., vs. Towanda
9/3, 5:30 p.m., vs. South Williamsport
9/7, 4 p.m., @ Williamson
9/10, 10 a.m., @ Troy
9/12, 4 p.m., vs. North Penn-Liberty
9/14, 5:30 p.m., @ Athens
9/17, 11 a.m., @ Loyalsock
9/19, 5:30 p.m., vs. Montoursville
9/21, 4 p.m., @ North Penn-Liberty
9/24, 5:30 p.m., @ Galeton
9/28, 4 p.m., @ Northeast Bradford
10/4, 5:30 p.m., vs. Northeast Bradford
10/6, 5:30 p.m., vs. Williamson
10/8, 11 a.m., @ Montoursville
10/11, 5:30 p.m., vs. Galeton
10/13, 5:30 p.m., vs. Athens
10/15, 12 p.m., @ Selinsgrove
10/18, 5:30 p.m., vs. Hughesville
Roster
Aiden Gehman, Mitchell Butler, Micah Vickery, Nehemiah Burrous, Peyton McClure, Micaiah Fitch, Blake Solow, Lucas Cuneo, Alex Citrino, Caden Smith, Dillion Boyce, Sam Rudy, Gabe Sprouse, Noah Morey, Jacob Abadi, Wyatt Roth, Watson Feil, Jack Poirier, River Moyer, Owen Stevens, Jack Bryant, Ian Hoose, Braeden Abernathy
Players to watch
Jack Poirier, Caden Smith, Aiden Gehman, Sam Rudy