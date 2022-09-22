The Wellsboro Cross Country team is seeing its fair share of returning runners and new faces this year.
The team is hoping that with the returners setting the pace, it will lead Wellsboro to another District meet and hopefully the state meet as well.
Julia DeCamp is a returning runner for Wellsboro this year. Last year her season saw her to the District 4 championship meet where she placed 64th, just seconds behind fellow Hornets runner Megan Robbins.
DeCamp and teammate Madeline Gage are the two returners for the team with most of the boys coming up from the junior high team or joining as freshman.
This season, it looks like the ladies will be leading the pack for the Wellsboro Hornets as they prepare to enter their cross country running season.
Schedule
9/13 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro @ Canton
9/15 4 p.m. South Williamsport @ Wellsboro
9/20 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro @ Towanda
9/27 4:30 p.m. CV / NEB @ Wellsboro
10/4 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro @ Athens
10/11 4:30 p.m. Sullivan County / Troy @ Wellsboro
Roster
Julia DeCamp, Madeline Gage, Robbie Bowers, Chris Greenawalt, Max Macias, Henry Whitney