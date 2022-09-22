Currently, the Wellsboro Hornets golf team sits third in the Northern Tier League standings, but the team is hoping to improve even more as the season nears its end.
Wellsboro sits at 11-7 in the rankings, just below Wyalusing 15-3, and Athens at the top with an 18-0 record.
The first three matches all held the same results, Athens in first followed by Wyalusing and Wellsboro taking third. The Wellsboro team experienced a small upset on Sept. 6 when they played at Corey Creek and North Penn-Mansfield was able to take over the spot of third place by three points.
While this doesn’t pose a huge problem for the Hornets at the moment, North Penn-Mansfield sits below them at a 10-8 so far this season and If the Tigers have shaken Wellsboro’s confidence on the courses, it could spell trouble for securing a third place NTL standing.
Junior Hayden Zuchowski leads the team with an average of 91.75 points. Zuchowski has played at all four matches so far this season with a total of 72 holes. His lowest score recorded this season has been an 87 which is a huge step down from his initial 95 points at the Waverly opener.
Schedule
8-17 Shepard Hills CC @ Waverly, 1 p.m.
8-22 Tyoga CC, 1:30 p.m.
9-1 Towanda CC @ Towanda, 1:30 p.m.
9-6 Corey Creek CC @ Mansfield, 1:30 p.m.
9-13 River Valley CC @ Westfield, 2 p.m.
9-19 Towanda CC @ Towanda, 1:30 p.m.
9-26 Tomasso’s CC @ Chemung, 2 p.m.
Roster
Hannalee Cleveland, Ethan Geneski, Blake Hamblin, Silas Jackson, Andrew Merriman, Henry Nowak, James Patterson, Sam Rudy, Kiernen Whitsell, Hayden Zuchowski