The Lady Hornets volleyball season has started off on an odd cycle of wins to losses.
After two scrimmages, the Lady Hornets would win their first game against Northern Potter 3-2. Then it would be a loss against Northeast Bradford. This pattern would continue for three more games.
Hoping to break their cycle and rack up more wins, the Lady Hornets would focus on a heavy offense with attacking being a strong suit of players like Paige Logsdon and Emily Starkweather.
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets also have a solid blocking defense with their middle and outside hitters on the court, able to defend against some pretty powerful attacks coming to their side of the court. Their digs are also something worth mentioning, as the ball control within the Wellsboro players is a high standard to set.
Currently the Lady Hornets sit in third in the NTL standings with a 1-2. For the moment they’re steady below North Penn-Liberty and Athens but above Troy and Towanda.
Last season the Lady Hornets volleyball team went 10-12 with a three win streak at the very end of their season.
This year, the hope is that the energy in practices will transfer over onto the court during games and that this will give the Lady Hornets the positive boost they need to begin their ascent.
Schedule
8/23 6 p.m. vs. Northern Potter
8/25 6 p.m. @ Galeton
8/29 7:30 p.m. @ Northern Potter
8/30 7:30 p.m. @ Northeast Bradford
9/1 7:30 p.m. vs. Cowanesque Valley
9/6 7:30 p.m. @ Williamson
9/8 7:30 p.m. vs. Loyalsock
9/12 7 p.m. @ South Williamsport
9/13 7:30 p.m. vs. Troy
9/15 7:30 p.m. @ Towanda
9/20 7 p.m. @ Williamsport
9/22 7:30 p.m. vs. Canton
9/26 7:30 p.m. @ Coudersport
9/27 7:30 p.m. vs. Sayre
10/4 7:30 p.m. @ North Penn-Liberty
10/6 7:30 p.m. @ Athens
10/8 11:30 am @ Troy
10/10 7:30 p.m. vs. Coudersport
10/12 7:30 p.m. vs. Central Mountain
10/13 7:30 p.m. vs. Towanda
10/18 7:30 p.m. vs. North Penn-Liberty
10/20 7 p.m. @ Loyalsock
10/24 7:30 p.m. vs. Wyalusing
10/25 7:30 p.m. vs. Athens
Roster
Natalie Cleveland, Jenna Sager, Emily Starkweather, Maddi Bordas, Olivia Chilson, Meredith Brownlee, Rosalie Ladd, Arianah Lawton, Chloe Brandenburg, Lexi Urena, Paige Logsdon, Brianna Rathbun, Mya Lockett
Players to watch
Emily Starkweather, Meredith Brownlee, Paige Logsdon