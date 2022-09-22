The beginning of the season was a rollercoaster for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team.
The initial win-loss pattern created a 2-2 start to the Lady Hornets’ 2022 season. This rhythm of repeated ups and downs at the season starter games made it difficult to anticipate how the team would perform as the season progressed.
Compared to last season though, the Lady Hornets are off to a much better start with two wins under their belt.
In 2021, their only conference game win was against the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers, and the Lady Hornets ended the season with a 1-11 overall win/loss ratio and a 1-6 conference ratio, earning them second to the bottom in the Northern Tier League standings.
So despite the ups and downs of their wins, the Lady Hornets are holding steady and working toward a forward momentum through the season.
With only five returning senior players, the Lady Hornets team is fairly young, which means lots of opportunities for bonding on the field during practices and games to develop a well-roundedness to the team.
The lineup of player positions this season is solid and the team has the foundations for a good regular season.
However there are some things that will need to be ironed out on the field and they inevitably will be as the team continues through the season.
If things continue to look up and play well-rounded on the field together, the Lady Hornets may have a shot at a district game this season.
Schedule
8/20 11 a.m. @ Millville
8/23 4 p.m. vs. Montgomery
9/01 4 p.m. @ North Penn-Mansfield
9/03 1 p.m. vs. Hughesville
9/06 4:30 p.m. @ Port Allegany
9/10 10 a.m. vs. Troy
9/13 5:30 p.m. vs. Northeast Bradford
9/15 5:30 p.m. vs. Towanda
9/20 5:30 p.m. vs. Williamson
9/22 4 p.m. @ Wyalusing
9/24 5:30 p.m. @ Loyalsock
9/27 5:30 p.m. @ Towanda
9/29 4 p.m. @ Williamson
10/03 4 p.m. @ Jersey Shore
10/05 5:30 p.m. vs. Athens
10/08 10 a.m. vs. Wyalusing
10/10 5:30 p.m. vs. Muncy
10/12 5:30 p.m. vs. North Penn-Mansfield
10/15 1 p.m. vs. Milton
10/20 5:30 p.m. @ Athens
Roster
Carys Barlett, Maddy Mascho, Molly Ingerick, Jordyn Abernathy, Kate DeCamp, Sara Seeling, Cassidy Mitchell, Abby Owlett, Emily Richardson, Rylie Boyce, Lilah Parades, Emma Elkin, Annie Gehman, Lindsey Benedict, Kallie Baltzley, Brenna Cavanaugh, Megan Robbins, Caralyn Warner
Players to watch
Maddy Mascho, Jordyn Abernathy, Emily Richardson, Annie Gehman