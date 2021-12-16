Westfield residents won't see a tax increase for 2022 after borough council passed its budget at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Sewer rates, however, will be increasing by $10. Residential rates will go from $60 to $70 per month and commercial rates from $70 to $80. This is the second year in a row the rates have increased by $10.
Other business
Council authorized a $250 holiday bonus for all full-time borough employees.
Secretary Lori Nelson said General Code, the company the borough uses for its code, is doing away with its current code book format. They'll be providing the borough a cost estimate to reformat the code book into a 8.5 by 11-inch format, as well as hosting it online for an annual fee.
Mayor Elizabeth Rowland said the Hometown Heroes banner program will start in January. The borough will work with the Westfield Area Historical Association to allow citizens to purchase the banners with brackets for around $100. Rowland said borough crews can hang the banners on poles throughout town.
Rowland also said she asked Senator Cris Dush's office what can be done to help prevent senior citizens from falling victim to scams. She was sent several brochures and other information pertaining to that and other issues, and is looking for locations to place them around town.
Gail Bollinger noted it was her last meeting as a council member; she takes up the mayor post in January after being elected in November. Current mayor Rowland told council she's accepting the two-year term on council after running as a write-in.
The council's reorganizational meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.