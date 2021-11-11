The Crary Hose Fire Company announces its annual Westfield Parade of Lights is Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
The department is seeking parade entries of marching bands, dance groups or other acts, as well as floats from local organizations, churches, sports teams, businesses or families. Pets to walk or ride, decorated vehicles and fellow fire/ambulance departments are also welcome.
Awards for entries will be given, candy will be thrown and music, horns, sirens, etc. will be allowed. According to the department’s website, there will be no meet and greet with Santa this year due to public health concerns.
Lineup is at 5 p.m. in the Electricord parking lot and the parade starts at 6 p.m., traveling down Main Street/Route 49 to Tops at the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets.
To submit an entry, leave a voicemail at 814-367-2933 with your name and entry details, email web@craryhose.com or send Crary Hose a message on Facebook.