WESTFIELD — The borough is on the hook for more than $22,000 in fines from the Department of Environmental Protection, which borough council voted to pay at its meeting Tuesday, March 9.
“So was this our fault or our attorney’s fault?,” asked Councilwoman Roxann Weidman. “Is there really anyone working for us? Is there anyone really on top of this?”
Shawn Downey, project manager with Larson Design Group, said the fines originate from delays of the start of construction on the wastewater treatment plant. Council vice president Shaunta Vahey said the project has been delayed from the start.
Downey explained the fines of $50 per day were written into the original consent order agreement with DEP, which requires amendments to the agreement to change certain project details. He said council tabled signing an amendment to push the construction date back until additional funding was secured and could be included in the amendment.
However, the fines could have been reduced to around $8,000 if council had signed and submitted that amendment.
“Tom Randis (program manager with DEP) thought the borough had accepted the amendment and it was under that impression he made the recommendation we wait (to start construction) until we had a better understanding of the schedule,” said Downey.
“So DEP gave us the wrong information about the amendment, then DEP fines us?” asked Councilman Edgar Rodarmel. “Is there any penalty for his assumption?”
The fines include $10,250 for missing the first milestone and $12,350 for missing a second, adding up to $22,600 in total penalties. Downey said these figures are fines accrued ending Feb. 2 and that DEP told him if the borough pays, all fines accrued since then will be forgiven and they’ll discuss changing the project milestone dates.
“I’m putting the blame on our attorney,” said Councilman Denis Landry. “He (Chris Lantz) should have known we were being fined $50 a day. He should have been working in the borough’s favor and pleading with DEP. I don’t know if that was done.”
Council voted to send the check to DEP the next day, Wednesday, via registered mail.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Discussed what work to complete with a $222,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Tioga County Housing Authority. The grant will cover at least part of work on Church Street in preparation for PennDOT’s Route 349 resurfacing, scheduled to begin 2025.The scope of work is not yet defined, but Downey said he’d work on reducing the cost.
• Talked about other streets needing work, including Mill, Maple and Lincoln, which was reported to have a large hole at one end. The council’s streets, sidewalks and buildings committee will come up with a plan.
• Tabled a request from Electri-Cord to reverse its delivery truck route. Currently, trucks picking up deliveries from the facility enter from Route 49/Main Street and exit from the back to Electri-Cord and drive through residential streets to Church Street. Vahey pointed out this would mean less weight on those back streets, as the unloaded trucks would be entering there and loaded trucks would exit onto Route 49. Council said it wanted more information, but Bollinger said she wasn’t sure if they could actually stop Electri-Cord from changing the route since it’s already using the streets in question.
• Approved a change order agreement for the sewer plant construction project totaling $20,681 and a four-day extension. Downey said the additional funds were for unexpected materials needed to maintain existing operations of the plant and asbestos piping that needs to be removed. He said the four-day extension won’t affect the project, as the borough added six months to the projected completion date to cover such extensions.
• Announced June 5 will be cleanup day in the borough.
• Reminded residents that starting April 3, anyone in the 814 area code will need to dial that before making a local phone call.
The Westfield Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the borough building, 429 E. Main St.