The Westfield Borough Council learned at its Jan. 12 meeting that PennDOT plans to start its Route 349 resurfacing project in 2025.
Shawn Downey, project manager with Larson Design Group, told council that the work will involve milling and paving Route 349, instead of “completely digging it up and refinishing it,” as was originally planned.
Council Vice President Shaunta Vahey said when that original project was supposed to begin in 2015 or 2016, due to time constraints, council planned to bid out work to make necessary repairs on Church Street before PennDOT started its work.
Council plans to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tioga County Housing Authority to cover the repairs, but Downey said he’d first need to submit a project plan and estimated costs. He said spot repairs are needed in several areas, and that many of the brick manholes on the street are past the point of repair and need to be replaced.
“I have some concerns here,” said Councilmember Denis Landry. “Can we go into debt for another project? I’m getting concerned with the sewer, water, taxes getting so high, people won’t be wanting to live in Westfield.”
Councilmember Roger McCullen said borough crews used to do that kind of work in-house. McCullen said fixing the manholes will be the biggest part of the job because it will involve “busting through 18-inches of concrete under the black top.”
“If you can use borough manpower and equipment, that’s a way to stretch what you can do,” said Downey.
Council decided that the project scope Downey draws up should include borough crews doing the spot repairs, but not replacing the manholes. Council also voted to move ahead with applying for the block grant.
Also at the meeting, Downey clarified why the borough was accruing fines from the PA Department of Environmental Protection for its waste water treatment plant construction project.
“You’re not accruing fines right now, but you were between the date of notice to start construction up until when construction actually began,” he said, adding that the borough doesn’t have to pay those fines just yet, as DEP should be assessing it at a later date.
To avoid more penalties, Downey said he plans to request an extension for the next phase of construction, originally planned to start in March.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Approved collective bargaining agreements for both borough employees and the police department. McCullen abstained from the vote on the borough employee agreement. Landry voted against both, citing the borough’s $40,000 budget deficit and that employee wages and health coverage ran about the same amount last year. He said if the borough doesn’t make cuts to its budget, taxes will have to be raised.
- Adopted its new sewer rate ordinance. Residential rates will increase from $50 to $60 and commercial rates from $60 to $70.
- Approved a sewer connection for Mountain Laurel Recovery Center on Church Street.
- Decided to buy a Sabinsville Ambulance Association membership for $125, which would cover all employees if they needed the service while working.