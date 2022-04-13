Police Chief Dale Niles resigned his position at the April 12 meeting of the Westfield Borough Council.
Citing his long community involvement and service as a fireman and a police officer since 2002, Niles gave two weeks notice and read aloud a statement outlining his reasons for leaving.
“The scheduling, low pay…I have no ability to do my job,” Niles said. “You (the borough council) work against the police department. I feel demeaned.
“You should be retaining officers, not driving them away.”
Niles said that he had accepted a job outside of Westfield and that he was “taking his family and his businesses and leaving this community.”
“(My new employer) has over 3,000 employees worldwide and I already feel like more of a person to them than I did working with you.”
Niles was accused of impropriety and conflict of interest due to his association with and support of Andrew Hummel of Westfield.
Hummel was found guilty in January 2021 of three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals as well as two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. He was sentenced to nine months house arrest and probation.
Niles was accused by some residents in 2021 of ethical violations and conflicts of interest, partially due to a character reference he provided for Hummel in court. In early May 2021, borough council voted to open an investigation and placed Niles on desk duty. Council reinstated him to full duties after closing the investigation later that month.
Council was then tasked with deciding who will lead the Westfield Police Department.
Council member Lorie Card suggested leaving the position temporarily open. Mayor Gail Bollinger said that there must be a police chief on staff to sign legal documents.
Also discussed were the options of hiring a part-time police officer or having a one-person police department.
“Don’t fill the second position,” said Card. “Wait and see… give a part-timer a shot. Looking at the drug issues and crime here, it doesn’t justify another officer.”
Bollinger and several long-term residents noted that a one-person force has been tried in the past, unsuccessfully.
Council decided to appoint officer Andrew Adams as temporary chief. Further hiring action was discussed in council’s executive session which followed the public meeting.
In other business, the issue of whether churches should pay water and sewer fees was revisited.
At the March meeting council had agreed to end the longstanding practice of providing free water and sewer to houses of worship. Churches were informed that they have until June to install water meters and begin paying.
Pastor Ed Rodarmel of Westfield United Methodist Church was present at Tuesday’s meeting and asked council to revisit the issue.
“We do receive services, but our (water) use is negligible if even measurable,” Rodarmel said.
“We’re not on the take — we are helping the community, including paying people’s water and sewer bills so they can stay in their homes. We provide so much to the community. It’s just not measurable.”
Resident Robin Presor agreed with Rodarmel.
“The church serves families in need,” she said.
“The church is neither commercial nor residential,” Bollinger said. The council agreed to have the utilities committee reconsider the issue and perhaps offer a reduced water and sewer rate.
Also discussed was the problem of derelict, abandoned homes and the difficulties in contacting property owners, enforcing upkeep and demolishing property in a timely, legal manner.
Card reported that she had reached out to Tioga County for advice. The county suggested contacting Develop Tioga, saying they could offer direction.
Council president Denis Landry provided timely information on proposed legislation in the Pa. House of Representative that could impact this local issue. House Bill 1827, headed by Representative Bob Merski, is a bipartisan bill that, if passed, will fund 50% of local demolition projects.