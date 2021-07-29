WESTFIELD — Carissa Grossman has been appointed to a vacant seat on borough council here after a vacancy board meeting last Thursday, July 22.
The vacancy board, made up of all council members and Vacancy Officer Vivian Altman, met after a fumbled vote at the regular council meeting July 13.
At that meeting, Grossman and Lorie Card were both nominated to fill the empty council seat left by the resignation of Edward Rodarmel. Councilman Denis Landry said he mistakenly voted “no” for Card, but his vote wasn’t reversed because Grossman’s nomination was already on the table. Council President Gail Bollinger said they’d consult the borough solicitor about the logistics and legality of changing Landry’s vote.
Borough Secretary Lori Nelson said the solicitor was consulted, but she wasn’t sure if the details could be shared.
According to Nelson, both Grossman and Card were renominated at last week’s vacancy board meeting. Grossman garnered “yes” votes from council members Bollinger, Leland Pond, Shaunta Vahey and Roger McCullen. Voting “no” were Altman, Landry, Roxann Weidman.
Nelson said since Grossman’s nomination was successful, no further voting took place regarding Card’s nomination. Nelson said Grossman must now complete an affidavit of residency and be sworn in on her own before the next council meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The Westfield borough council meets at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the borough building.