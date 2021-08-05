Schoonover’s Restaurant, a Westfield fixture for many years, will close with the retirement of owners Ken and Sherry Schoonover later this month.
The restaurant’s final day will be Sunday, Aug. 29. The ice cream stand will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
After that, the restaurant will undergo some remodeling to become a rental property.
The couple has operated the restaurant at 315 East Main St., for more than 21 years, and before that in Lawrenceville and Middlebury Center. In total, Ken Schoonover has 41 years in the industry.
“We’ve worked every single Friday, Saturday and Sunday for years and we’re extremely excited about this change,” he said.
Ken Schoonover began his career in food service at age 14, when he was hired to work as a busboy at Cuda’s Restaurant in Lawrenceville. He became a dishwasher at age 16 and, before too many months had passed, moved into the cook position from 11 p.m.-7 a.m.
His kitchen skills were handed down from his mother and aunt, renown for their baking and cooking abilities.
“It was easy for me to pick up,” he said.
He met his wife when a senior in high school; both attended the same church.
The couple opened their restaurant in August 1980 and relocated to Westfield in May 2001. They expanded the 60-seat restaurant with a 35-seat addition about three years later, and added a seasonal ice cream stand a few years after that.
Even today, Ken does all the cooking, bakes pies and prepares sauces and gravies while Sherry serves the customers.
“He runs the back and I run the front,” she said.
The transition is bittersweet, they said. They will miss all of their customers — the ones who come in every day for the social interaction as much as the food, those who come in to eat several times a week and customers from Wellsboro, Middlebury and Lawrenceville who they served at the previous locations.
“They’re not just our customers; they are our friends and family,” Sherry Schoonover said.
“We do feel bad,” Ken Schoonover said, adding that they will both turn 65 before the end of the year.
“After COVID, things have been a little different. This is the time that works,” he said.
They’ve dedicated much of their life to the business, missing parties, birthdays and funerals while making a name for the Friday fish fry, Saturday prime rib and Sunday chicken and biscuits.
Once open at 7 a.m., the restaurant now opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. except on Friday and Saturday, when they stay open until 8 p.m.
They look forward to traveling a little to see their grandchildren and regaining some of the time spent at work.
“I just like that I can stay around the house and do things that I’ve never had a chance to do, to take it all in and enjoy it knowing every day is my day,” Sherry Schoonover said.
The couple urges people to redeem their gift certificates before the restaurant closes for the final time.
For more information, call the restaurant at 814-367-5448.