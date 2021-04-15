A request presented to Westfield Borough Council brought back memories of lawsuits and orders from the Department of Environmental Protection dating back to the 1990s.
Borough Council Secretary Lori Nelson said the issue concerns a spring behind Cowanesque Valley High School neighboring the Brubaker farm. Resident James Streeter said the spring and who had the right to use it was a hot-button issue during his time on borough council.
“The spring used to serve the town as our source of water, but DEP made us disconnect it back in the early ‘90s,” Nelson said after the meeting. “The Brubaker farm still uses the spring and, if they sell the property, they’re asking the new owner be able to continue using the spring.”
The council held a brief executive session to discuss the matter. Councilman Dennis Landry said no action would be taken and that the borough would continue “the status quo.”
Also at the meeting, the council voted to sell 2.5 acres of land containing a reservoir off High Street. The reservoir is currently being filled with stone from the recent tannery cleanup.
Visitors to the meeting commented that ash trees near the property are dying and could soon fall onto a small pumphouse. Council President Gail Bollinger said resolving that issue would be up to the new property owner.
The council also discussed selling a three-acre reservoir at the end of Walnut Street, but no action was taken.
Borough projects
Shawn Downey, project manager with Larson Design Group, told the council that an amendment from the PA Department of Environmental Protection to change a milestone date for construction on the waste water treatment plant hasn’t yet been received.
At a March 20 meeting, he said DEP representatives indicated they would accept the milestone date extension and send an amendment for council to approve and sign.
Downey also reported that progress has been made at the treatment plant.
The council voted to revert back to the original scope of work to be covered by a $222,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Tioga County Housing Authority.
At previous meetings, council asked Downey look in to the cost of repairing sewer lines and manholes on Church Street in preparation of PennDOT’s Route 349 resurfacing project to begin in 2025. Downey said the cost of that work would exceed the grant; council said it would instead use the grant for spot repairs to sewer lines, but not Church Street. The work on Church Street will be reassessed before the PennDOT project.
Council also approved Morse Technologies to set up the borough’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) program. SCADA is software that allows real-time monitoring, data collection and remote control over municipal processes involving sensors, valves, pumps, motors, etc. The total system cost of $38,973 was already budgeted.
Also at the meeting, the council:
• Agreed to allow Electricord to reverse its current trucking route, as long as a permanent bond is posted for Elm Street. Trucks will now enter off Elm Street to pick up orders, and then exit onto Main Street/Route 49, the current entrance.
• Heard from Streeter, who asked that brush along the riverbank at Riverside Park be trimmed and that the park bathrooms be unlocked at all times. Council members agreed to trimming the brush after confirming there is a chain link fence along the bank so children can’t gain access to the water. However, Councilman Roger McCullen said the bathrooms started being locked unless the park is rented due to vandalism.