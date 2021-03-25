Mountain Laurel Recovery Center in Westfield is helping military veterans and first responders break down barriers and rediscover their value with a new nationally-recognized program.
“Some occupations obviously have a higher risk for experiencing trauma on the job – death, severe injury, loss of friends or co-workers,” said Terry Drake, CEO of Mountain Laurel, which offers inpatient, detox and residential treatment for people struggling from substance abuse. “This program helps them understand recovery and that they can be successful. It connects them with others who have experienced similar things and who want to live a life free of drugs and alcohol.”
Mountain Laurel’s Tactical Recovery program is certified as “Veteran-Ready” by PsychArmor, a nonprofit that educates the civilian community on military culture. The Veteran-Ready certification requires 80% of staff to be trained; Drake said 90% of Mountain Laurel’s direct care staff and 100% of non-direct staff members are currently trained in the program.
“It’s a training created by veterans, for veterans and they train other organizations like ours so we’re better equipped to treat the military population and their needs,” said Drake, adding that the program is also open to first responders, who may face some of the same trauma as members of the military. “As soon as we got the first veteran through the program, it began to grow.”
Mountain Laurel has always treated vets and first responders, but Drake said the center’s parent company, Summit BHC, was approved to accept Veteran Affairs health benefits through the VA’s Community Care Network at several facilities last year. That’s when Drake says he brought back a former intern who understands more than most what veterans go through.
“I wouldn’t trade my military experience for anything, but when I got out, I definitely had a hard time reintegrating back into civilian life,” said Lexa Van Dusen, VA first responder clinical supervisor at Mountain Laurel.
After tours in Kuwait and Iraq and being honorably discharged in 2010, Van Dusen started working on a psychology degree to help other veterans.
“In military and first responder culture, it becomes very hard to ask for help. So, the first thing we do in treatment is work on breaking down those barriers,” said Van Dusen. “We also start with bonding by sharing testimonies of our experiences with each other and looking for similarities.”
Drake said veterans and first responders go through the common treatment program with other patients, but they’re also on a special track that works with Van Dusen in smaller groups.
“When they arrive, they do have a choice of how they want to recover. They can do the veterans and first responders track, but they also have the choice of working 12 Steps, Secular Recovery (12 Steps without a higher power), Smart Recovery and participating in self enhancement groups,” said Van Dusen. “I think it’s important they get a choice because it allows them to feel more empowered.”
In the last year, Mountain Laurel has helped about 100 veterans through recovery. Drake said Mountain Laurel’s patients come from all over Pennsylvania and surrounding states, but that 30-40% live within an hour of Westfield. Currently the facility can house up to 48 patients; a 16-bed addition will be completed soon. The typical program is 30 days, but Mountain Laurel offers 45-60 day programs as well.
Van Dusen said the camaraderie-based program looks to instill a renewed sense of purpose and to help veterans and first responders build up resiliency to cope with trauma and stress.
“They really enjoy getting together with each other. A lot of treatment centers don’t have this kind of program and they can be in a crowd and still feel lonely,” she said. “What I try to instill in them is to not be afraid to ask for help so they’re more open to the idea of recovery. It’s courageous to ask for help.”
For more information, visit www.mountainlaurelrecoverycenter.com or call 888-977-5540.