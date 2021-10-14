Westfield Borough’s new wastewater treatment plant is nearing completion and will undergo testing this Friday.
“All the next tanks will be filled and the plant will be running in a loop to shake out any bugs before the flow is actually switched over. The test is Friday and the actual switch is scheduled for Monday the 25th,” said Shawn Downey of Larson Design Group at Westfield Borough Council’s meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Council also learned at the meeting that the project will likely come in around $200,000 under budget. Downey said two budgeted items – soil replacement and road repair – won’t be needed.
Downey said originally, the soil at the site was thought to be “iffy” and might need to be replaced to better stabilize the plant’s new buildings. However, Downey said as construction went on, “it turns out the soul was good, so we didn’t need to do that,” which will be about $100,000 in unused funds.
Another $100,000 was budgeted to repair Broughton Hollow Road if it incurred damaged due to heavy truck traffic during plant construction. Downey said the road has held up and probably won’t need any major repair.
Downey said since they’ll likely come in under budget, council may consider replacing a cement pipe leading from Broughton Hollow to the new plant, which has been repaired four or five times since the work began.
Related to infrastructure, Council President Gail Bollinger said the borough has found a company to cap-off a five-inch water line that broke several years ago.
“The problem is that nobody works on lines of that size anymore. It broke several years ago and we could not find anyone to cap it off,” she said.
The $7,850 bid council accepted from Blue Water Construction Services to cap the line is about half the amount of a second bid received, said Councilmember Denis Landry.
Also at the meeting, the council:
- Decided to hold a meeting to discuss the 2022 budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The meeting is open to the public.
- It was noted that secondary meetings on the fourth Tuesdays of the month were advertised in the beginning of the year as being as needed, so this meeting does not need to be separately advertised.
- Voted to reimburse Crary Hose Fire Department, which rents its bay from the borough, for electrical work costing $2,958.08.
- Approved the annual contract with the fire department for $820.83.
- Approved a Christmas parade organized by Crary Hose Fire Department for 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
- Announced the Tioga County Association of Boroughs is supposed to meet in Westfield on Oct. 21, but Bollinger said she’s concerned over rising COVID-19 cases in the borough. The dinner may be canceled if not many people register.
- Praised new businesses in town, with Bollinger saying upkeep of Main Street has improved. “I’ve been so impressed with them and congratulate them all. I especially love seeing the windows decorated,” she said.