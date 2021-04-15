After residents experienced brown water last month, Knoxville Borough Council is asking that any future issues are reported immediately.
“People tend to go right to Facebook with these issues and we never actually hear from them,” said Knoxville Borough Council President Tom Baker. “We want to know right away if there’s an issue or leak.”
Posts about brown water in Knoxville started on March 21 on the “knoxville pa news” Facebook page, but some residents said their issues started well before that. A few days later, the borough announced on its Facebook page that hydrants would be flushed on March 31 in an effort to correct the problem.
“We decided to start a month early due to the high volume of brown water issues that have been seen on Facebook. We hope that this will resolve the problem. Hydrants have not been flushed since October, so we expect the water to be extremely dirty,” read the post on the borough’s Facebook page.
Knoxville resident Greg Wood, who posted pictures on March 22 of brown-tinged water he said came from his tap, said he thinks the hydrant flushing should have been done sooner.
“It is my opinion that when they addressed the problem the hydrants should have been flushed immediately not scheduled for March 31, leaving residents to deal with dirty water until the scheduled date,” he said, adding that as of early April, his water was clear.
Baker said he attributed brown water the weekend of March 21 to warm weather and heightened water use.
“We had a nice day the day before and lots of people were out washing their cars. If someone has a water leak and you get lots of water rushing through, it will stir stuff up in these old pipes. We did go around looking for a leak but we didn’t have a leak,” said Baker, adding that it seemed most of the issues residents saw that weekend cleared up in a few days.
However, on March 27, residents say they started seeing the same discoloration in their water glasses and toilets.
“The fire department had training that Saturday and opened up a hydrant. That accounted for the discolored water,” explained Baker. “They usually tell us when they’re going to do that, but they didn’t this time.”
Baker said now that the hydrant flushing has begun for the season, it will continue once a month. He said flushing usually takes about half a day, during which time residents can expect discolored water.
“We put notices of the dates in the water bills, so people know enough ahead of time so they know not to wash their clothes that day,” he said. “Even the water in my house gets brown, but we drink our water all the time and everything is fine and dandy.”
Baker said encourages residents with water to call 814-326-4126 as soon as possible.