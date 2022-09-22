The Williamson Warriors boys soccer team kicked off the 2022 season strong.
The team’s starting standings are a 4-2 overall and 3-1 conference, marking them fourth in the Northern Tier just below NEB with a one loss difference.
Last season, the boys team went 8-9 and experienced a bit of a rough patch. But this season, they’re hoping to overcome it and have a shot at the district playoffs. The last time the boys soccer team was in a playoffs game was 2019.
The momentum for another playoffs game is there this season, the boys just have to keep it in action.
The Williamson boys team is largely returning players this year including nine seniors who lead the field.
The senior players occupy positions all across the field, providing the team with a well-rounded blend of experience during games. This experience across the field gives way to open lines of communication between returners and newcomers from the junior high team.
While the senior players are certainly a major point in the team’s success this year, the Williamson Warriors have also received some up-and-coming prospective players from their junior high team.
These freshman players have some heavy expectations this year in the hopes that the team will find a way to recover from the loss of their seniors next season.
The Warriors soccer team has a great foundation and as the games progress, the players will continue to grow and meld even better on the field, hopefully pushing Williamson to climb the NTL standings.
Schedule
8/29 vs Towanda 4 p.m.
8/31 @ NPL 4 p.m.
9/7 vs Wellsboro 4 p.m.
9/10 @ Towanda 10 a.m.
9/14 vs Troy 4:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Northern Potter 4 p.m.
9/21 vs Coudersport 4 p.m.
9/24 vs NEB 10 a.m.
9/28 @ Athens 4 p.m.
10/1 @ Northern Potter 10 a.m.
10/4 vs Galeton 4 p.m.
10/6 @ Wellsboro 4 p.m.
10/8 @ Sullivan County 1 p.m.
10/11 vs Athens 4 p.m.
10/13 @Troy 4 p.m.
10/15 @ Galeton 5:30 p.m.
Roster
Kade Ficks, Duncan Kerr, William Kies, Erik Berkan, Clayton Webster, Elias Kaufman, Ayden Sprague, Aiden O’Neil, Trent Achey, Robert Kipferl, Ayren Morgan, Joseph Estrada, Will Gehman, Braxton Watson, Loagan Stickler, Stephen Gohr, Hayden Plunkert, Cody Peers, Evan Zinck, Jordan Monroe, Alexavier Donovan, Braeden Colwell, Jayden Owen
Players to watch
Duncan Kerr, Elias Kaufman, Ayden Sprague, Trent Achey, Joseph Estrada, Ayren Morgan