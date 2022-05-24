TIOGA JUNCTION — The Williamson High School Entrepreneurship class held its first-ever Warrior Ride Auto Show on May 21 to benefit Harbor Counseling of Wellsboro as well as future WHS Entrepreneurship projects.
The seven-member Entrepreneurship class coordinated the event with the guidance of Brion Antoine, business education teacher and FBLA advisor/network administrator at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School. Both the teacher and the students agreed that most of the coordination was done by the students.
Antoine said that the students put this project together from the ground up.
“They started with no money,” he said. “They did the public relations, research and got the sponsors. Recently I asked them if they could do this again all on their own and they said yes.”
Sponsors included Tyoga Container, Hackett and Sons, Whitt’s Porta-Jons, Williamson FBLA and Nucor.
“We’ve been working on this for about six months,” said student Kylie Beard.
Almost 40 cars, trucks and rat rods showed up to open their hoods, chat with fellow car enthusiasts and compete for trophies in their respective categories. The fee was $20 per entrant and several participants brought two or three cars for that price.
Antoine noted that participants came from as far away as Williamsport and Rochester, N.Y.
The students were busy Saturday hauling water, directing drivers to their spaces, collecting tickets and distributing flyers and Best of Show ballots. Beard said that the club’s usual activities relied on classroom presentations and coursework but the students showed themselves to be organized and thorough while doing the boots-on-the-ground work of running an event.
“We picked car show because we wanted something different,” said student Everett Dominick. “We learned to run something completely by ourselves.”
The Entrepreneurship class said that they wanted to choose a meaningful organization to donate half their proceeds to.
“Harbor Counseling is something that is very important in the community,” said student Rheagan Loukes.
Judging the show were were Fred Buck of Buck’s Auto Service in Tioga, teacher Daniel Cook and maintenance worker Scott Eldridge. “We wanted people as judges who knew something about cars,” said Beard.
First place in the Rat Rods category was Dick Ling with his 1950 Pontiac. First place in the Car category went to Gary Hughes and his 1963 Chevrolet Nova and first place in the Truck division was Chuck Rimel’s 1957 Chevy.
Attendees voted Craig Fields and his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Best in Show.
The student organizers also enlisted the help of the Williamson National Honor Society and student council members as event volunteers.
“They have basically done all this,” said Antoine. “My job today is to sit. See, there’s my chair.”
The event raised a total of $1,600. Half of that amount will be donated to Harbor Counseling and the Entrepreneurship class will keep the other half to fund future events.