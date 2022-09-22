The Williamson Lady Warriors kicked off their soccer season with a single conference loss, but the team is staying positive.
The girls soccer team is comprised of a majority of returning players from last season. This means that most of them have worked together on the field before, creating a strong team foundation built on existing chemistry and skill.
Last season, the Williamson Lady Warriors went 7-7 during their regular season, securing fifth among other teams in the Northern Tier League and ninth in the District 4 AA Conference.
The team only lost three seniors, so this year the team is hoping to gain momentum as their season progresses.
There’s a lot of potential in the Williamson players this year. A lot of the returning girls are in offensive attack positions like forwards and strikers.
Their offense is strong and well coordinated. The forwards and strikers have good communication with each other and the midfield players which tends to create openings for goal shots in the opposing team’s defensive line.
However a well-rounded team needs strength in all areas, not just attacking. The Williamson girls seem to have a bit of difficulty when it comes to recognizing and patching holes in their own defense.
The Williamson Lady Warriors team has the potential to start a massive win streak this season, it’s just a matter of working the positions on the field to the best of their abilities to round out the team as a whole.
This season could give the Lady Warriors the push they need to climb the NTL ranks.
Schedule
8/30 vs Troy 4 p.m.
9/1 @ Athens 5:30 p.m.
9/3 @ Campbell-Savona 10:30 a.m.
9/6 @ Sullivan County 4:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Wyalusing 4 p.m.
9/10 @ Meadowbrook Christian 11 a.m.
9/13 @ Towanda 6 p.m.
9/17 @ NPM 10 a.m.
9/20 @ Wellsboro 4 p.m.
9/22 vs NEB 4 p.m.
9/24 vs Sullivan County 12 p.m.
9/27 vs NPM 4 p.m.
9/29 vs Wellsboro 5:30 p.m.
10/5 @ Troy 4 p.m.
10/6 vs Montgomery 4 p.m.
10/8 @ NEB 10 a.m.
10/10 @ NPM 4 p.m.
10/12 vs Towanda 4 p.m.
Roster
Jules Mullikin, Ella Churchill, Maddie Millard, Jade Colwell, Hailey Warner, Cassidy Andreason, Kyra Daley, Danielle Neal, Madison Huzey, Ruby Sherman, Keyana Thomas, Miriah Buck, Tori Stratton, Delaney Owen, Payton Wheaton, Kimber Wheeler, Payton Blend, Jasmine Southard, Olivia Meisner, Ashley Woodring
Players to watch
Tori Stratton, Jules Mullikin, Cassidy Andreason, Ashley Woodring