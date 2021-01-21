Northern Tioga School District announced that Williamson High School in Tioga is moving to remote learning Jan. 20 through Jan. 25. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 26.
“DOH (Department of Health) and PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) recommend a full remote learning model for schools in counties with a substantial level of community transmission and meet the criteria of a certain number of COVID cases,” read a post on the school district’s Facebook page. “While the school has not yet met the number criteria, the district will be taking proactive measures.”
DOH and PDE recommend schools with 500-900 students close for 3-7 days if 4-6 cases are identified in the same building in a 14-day period. According to NTSD’s website, one case of COVID-19 has been identified at Williamson since Dec. 14.
At the end of the remote instruction, the 14-day period will reset. No cases have been identified at the district’s other schools in the current period. Those schools all have less then 500 students, which DOH and PDE recommend close for 3-7 days if 2-4 people test positive within 14 days.