The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team started the year with two losses before capturing a win over Wellsboro, making their current standing 1-2.
The team is hoping this win serves as the beginning of a turnaround streak into more positive territory.
Last season, the Lady Warriors went 12-7 with a massive six-game win streak through the middle of their season. This year, the team is hoping to capitalize another win streak like that, except this year they want it to go all the way through the regular season.
It’s a younger team on the court this season with only two returning seniors and seven returners total with an addition of four freshman coming off the JV team.
“It’s a strong group of girls on the court this year. We’re taking it one game at a time and seeing who works best where and which players work the best together,” coach Nicole VanGorden said.
Williamson’s front line defense is the team’s strongest point so far with extremely focused middle and outside hitters. These players also play a critical role in blocking attacks from the opposing teams, which is something the front line does well.
Versatility in the positions on the court seems to be working well in Williamson’s favor this season and the coaches and players and hoping it lasts.
Schedule
8/30 home vs Wyalusing 6 p.m.
9/1 away vs NPL 6 p.m.
9/6 home vs Wellsboro 6 p.m.
9/8 home vs Sugar Valley Rural Charter 5:30 p.m.
9/10 home (Williamson Tournament) 9 a.m.
9/13 away vs NEB 6 p.m.
9/15 home vs Cowanesque Valley 6 p.m.
9/20 away vs Athens 6 p.m.
9/22 away vs Troy 6 p.m.
9/27 home vs Towanda 6 p.m.
9/29 home vs Williamsport 6 p.m.
10/4 home vs Canton 6 p.m.
10/6 away vs Sayre 6 p.m.
10/11 away vs Wyalusing 5 p.m.
10/13 away vs Canton 6 p.m.
10/18 home vs Sayre 6 p.m.
10/20 away vs Cowanesque Valley 6 p.m.
10/21 home vs Campell-Savona 6 p.m.
10/25 home vs NEB 6 p.m.
10/27 away vs Sugar Valley Rural Charter 5:30 p.m.
Roster
Darby Crance, Joelanna Stephens, Maddie Jones, Gracie Stephens, Payton Huntington, Anna Brown, Ashlyn Achey, Sophia Medina, TaylorRae Jones, Leah Earle, Bailee Smith, Jocilyn Strange, Mikenna Buchannon, Abby Gehman, Raegan VanGorden, Kenna Thomas, Sophia Sargent, Hannah Kendall
Players to watch
Payton Huntington, Sophia Medina, TaylorRae Jones