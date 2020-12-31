The Westfield Area Historical Society announced the winners of its annual holiday house decorating contest: first place — Jason Glenn of Walnut Street, second — Roy and Sharon Vargeson of Mason Street, third — Tom and Diane Driehorst of Stephenson Street and judge’s award — Michelle and Pete Sama of West Main Street.
