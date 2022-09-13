Women were a necessary component in the logging industry
Buy Now

Women were integral to a lumber camp’s success.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

ULYSSES TOWNSHIP — If you thought women just cooked and/or maybe sewed buttons on shirts in the logging camps along Pine Creek and other waterways in Potter, Tioga and Lycoming counties in the 20th century, think again.

Hilary Jebitsch, consultant with the Lumber Heritage region, explained to a captive audience at the Pennsylvania Lumberman’s Museum on Route 6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 that women’s duties were many, and far from mundane.

Tags

Trending Food Videos