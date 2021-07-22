The Woodsmen Show returns to Cherry Springs State Park outside Galeton on Aug. 6, 7 and 8. In its 69th year, the event is sponsored by the Galeton Rotary Club and Visit Potter Tioga and supports civic organizations and projects in Galeton.
This year’s show is dedicated to John Ryan, a longtime Galeton Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow who died in January.
Entrants are still being accepted for some competitions, including Friday’s Amateur Competitions: ax throw, two-man cross cut and two-man log roll. Register in-person Friday morning; the competition starts at noon.
On Saturday, entrants show off their talents in one-man buck, two-man cross cut, open chain saw, horizontal log chop, spring board, log roll, axe throwing and tree felling. Check in is 8-10 a.m. Saturday, with events starting at 11:45 a.m. Registration and fees are due by July 25. Cash prizes are awarded for first through sixth place in each event.
Visit www.woodsmenshow.com to register for either competition.
There is an admission fee or three-day passes can be purchased. Credit cards are accepted at the gate.
The grounds open at 9 a.m. each day. Vendors will be on site. Each day also features an all-day treasure hunt for kids age 12 and younger. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 6
9-10:30 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving
10 a.m. – Woodhick Grove Opens
11:45 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition
Noon – Official opening at admission gate, hands-on Practice Amateur Competition
1 p.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
2 p.m. – Amateur Competition begins
2:30 p.m. – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffles (must be present to win)
2-5 p.m. – Masterpiece Carving
3 p.m. – Lumberjack Show of Champions with Arden Cogar Jr. and Mike Sullivan
Saturday, Aug. 7
8:30-10 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving
10 a.m. – One-on-one demonstrations at Woodhick Grove
10:15 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition
11 a.m.-noon – Music by Jay Smar
11:30 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
Noon – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffle, first of two (must be present to win)
Noon-3 p.m. – Lumberjack Competition at the arena
1-3:30 p.m. – Music by Jay Smar
1:30-5 p.m. – Masterpiece Carving
2:30 p.m. – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffle (must be present to win)
Sunday, Aug. 8
9-10 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Music by Jay Smar
11:45 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition
Noon-3 p.m. – Horse Pull Competition at the arena
1 p.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
1-3 p.m. – “Cork Camp Sunday” at Woodhick Grove.
2:30 p.m. – Outdoor Power Equipment Raffle (must be present to win) and Gun Raffle (need not be present to win)
3:30 p.m. – Competition awards presentation, results of Masterpiece Carving