ROSEVILLE — A Roseville area nonagenarian whose early life was full of danger and intrigue during World War II was honored at the Roseville Patriotic Celebration, a community event, on July 1 at Roseville United Methodist Church.

Tasa Zubak Vlajic, center, receives a bouquet of flowers while being honored at the Roseville Patriotic Ceremony. With her are son, John, and Patty Vlajic, a daughter-in-law.

Tasa Zubak Vlajic, who soon will be 98 years old, is a survivor of a World War II German labor camp. Her story began after the invasion of Poland and her son, Floyd Vlajic said, “It is a sad yet happy story—one of courage, faith, resilience, and strength.”

Members of Roseville Rinky Dinks and choir members perform at the Roseville Patriotic Celebration July 1. 
Children sing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” during the Roseville Patriotic Celebration.
Tasa Zubak Vlajic poses with daughters, Dushanka Donner, left, and Rada Azinaro, right, and sons, from left, Bob, David, John and Floyd Vlajic.

