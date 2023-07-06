ROSEVILLE — A Roseville area nonagenarian whose early life was full of danger and intrigue during World War II was honored at the Roseville Patriotic Celebration, a community event, on July 1 at Roseville United Methodist Church.
Tasa Zubak Vlajic, who soon will be 98 years old, is a survivor of a World War II German labor camp. Her story began after the invasion of Poland and her son, Floyd Vlajic said, “It is a sad yet happy story—one of courage, faith, resilience, and strength.”
Floyd Vlajic read a history of Tasa’s journeys and that of Gradimir Vlajic, her first husband and the father of their six children. The information was drafted by Barbara Crippen, using information from Tasa’s family and historical documents and research.
WWII was underway in Europe when Germany invaded Poland in 1939. By 1941, Germany was expanding its frontiers. In Yugoslavia (Gradimir’s homeland), the Germans overwhelmed the 5th Yugoslav Army as they stormed the capital. Gradimir was among the 5,000 soldiers captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp in Germany.
During the march across Poland to the Ukrainian border, the Germans captured 15-year-old Tasa Zubak and others from her town. These Ukrainians were placed in labor camps. POWs generally fared better than those in labor camps. They were given work details such as bomb cleanup and farm and factory work.
Forced laborers, on the other hand, were treated cruelly. Tasa was packed into a boxcar and taken to Berlin to work in factories. Work and housing conditions were horrible, and workers were monitored by police dogs day and night. Eastern European laborers often faced discrimination and experienced mental and emotional trauma. Tasa was issued an ID card and an OST badge identifying her as Ukrainian, a worker from the East.
Tasa met Gradimir on a work detail from the POW camp. Both were working in a factory in Konigssee, Germany, when an American armored division attacked the town. The laborers and POWs ran for their lives. Tasa was hit by shrapnel but made her way through smoke, crawling over bodies and hiding behind debris.
After the American soldiers secured the town, they handed out chocolates to the newly freed prisoners. Gradimir searched for days until he found Tasa. The war ravaged on until September 1945. Tasa, feeling that there was no hope of her family being found alive, did not return home.
Tasa and Gradimir married in August 1945 at a Yugoslavian Displaced Persons Camp in Salzburg, Austria. They moved from one camp to another. Their daughter, Rada, was born in June 1947. In April 1950, their daughter, Dushanka, was born at the Von Trapp Estate, which at the time was used as a Displaced Persons Camp.
The Displaced Persons Act of 1948 helped in the resettlement of thousands of European Refugees to the United States. The Mansfield Methodist Church sponsored the Vlajics’ immigration to America. The Vlajic family arrived in New York on Aug. 11, 1950, and then traveled to their new home Mansfield.
Gradimir had been a tailor for 17 years and had studied both mens’ and womens’ clothing in Paris. He continued in that business in Vlajics’ Tailor Shop in Mansfield.
“Their new life was challenging—a new country, language, customs, home, and schools,” Floyd Vlajic read. “They had been through so much but they were resilient and strong and excited to be starting over in America. Their native language was Serbian. Tasa also spoke Ukrainian and German. Gradimir had some knowledge of German, French and Italian.”
A few years after arriving, the family moved to a farm on Pumpkin Hill near Roseville, where Tasa still resides, and their four sons were born. To help support the family, Tasa worked at the Dixie Barbeque in Elmira, N.Y. Gradimir died in 1982. Tasa retired in 1990. In 1993, she and three of her children visited Ukraine where she was reunited with family members, including a brother whom she thought had been killed in the war.
Widowed for 19 years, Tasa married Matthew (Bud) Dooley, a WWII veteran of the U.S. Marines. He died in 2011.
It has been nearly 73 years since Tasa and family arrived in America, but, Floyd Vlajic said, “She will be forever grateful and thankful to the American soldiers who saved her life.”
This sweet lady, with a quick smile and contagious laugh, graciously accepted a bouquet of flowers from organizers of the celebration.
Among those attending the patriotic celebration, in addition to son, Floyd Vlajic of Mansfield, were Tasa’s daughters, Dushanka Donner of Roseville and Rada Azinaro of Fairfield, Conn., her three other sons, Bob Vlajic of Roseville; David Vlajic of Denver, Colo. and John Vlajic of Covington, their spouses, and many of her 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The event included patriotic songs with music by the Roseville Rinky Dinks, a children’s choir, Quinton Taylor, pianists Glorianne Dziuba and Irene Busia, and solos by Lydia Aumick with Colton Tice, and Jeanne Sauer. The Tioga County Honor Guard assisted and prayers were offered by Kathleen Kasper and Pastor Kitty Keller. There also was a photo tribute of Roseville area residents who have served or are serving in the military. A freewill offering was collected to benefit the Mansfield Area Food Pantry. An estimated 175 people attended.