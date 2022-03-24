WELLSBORO — Work is progressing in several areas of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department.
At the March 21 meeting of the board, Executive Director Brian Kennedy updated directors on several projects: Lake Nessmuk, Woodland Park, Packer Park, the Wynken, Blynken and Nod statue, Hamilton Lake, the Charleston Street ballfield and more.
Most of the conversation centered on the Wynken, Blynken and Nod statue. Located on The Green, the borough-owned statue situated on county-owned park, is in need of maintenance, said Kennedy.
He is seeking quotes from specialists who can refurbish the bronze statue while preserving the blue-green patina. The individual who formerly treated the statue has died.
Kennedy contacted parks near Gettysburg and received a quote for $14,840 to clean the statue.
The Wellsboro chamber will apply to local foundations to secure funding for the project.
Directors questioned Kennedy about $250,000 which was transferred with the department when it moved out of the school administration building. That money, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr., is dedicated to specific programs, such as basketball, swim, tennis and football.
Director Kevin Clark suggested that a community fundraising campaign like the one held for Mansfield’s Smythe Park Gate House be considered.
“If this is a treasured landmark, maybe the community will step up,” Clark said.
In addition, the fountain’s bowl also needs to be repainted. The only concern is finding a paint that will adhere to the fiberglass shell, said Kennedy.
In other business, the board heard reports on:
- Nessmuk Lake — The lease with the Pa. Fish & Boat Commission ended March 3 and all borough property was removed except for the dock.
- Woodland Park — Priset Construction is completing work on repairing the barbecue pit and Mark Reese is crafting a steel liner. Once completed and cured, the pit will undergo a controlled burn of several days. It should be completed by Memorial Day for the Lions Club traditional chicken barbecue.
- Packer Park — Work on preparing the pool to open in June has started. The tennis courts and playground equipment are showing signs of wear and aging. The department’s next big project will be to look at updating the park, then securing funding for it. The project will be developed using a 2015 feasibility study and community input.
- Hamilton Lake — In response to an angler’s question, removing silt near the boat launch is possible, but could be very expensive and dangerous. The borough will keep it in mind as plans to work on the dam proceed.
- Charleston Street ball fields — The borough Department of Public Works was instrumental in draining an area of standing water and will work on a long-time solution later this year.
- Meade Street ball fields — Work on the new dugouts is proceeding. Mark Reese constructed the frame, borough workers painted it and Priset Construction is building the roof. Work should be completed before the start of ball season.