Hamilton-Gibson put on another successful children’s camp this year. The camp, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, had 41 children from all over the area. This year’s theme: In the Highlands.
Throughout the week, the children got to explore Scottish culture, including songs, games, dances and food. They learned the children’s song “Donald, Where’s Yoor Troosers,” traditional songs like “Loch Lomond” and “Auld Lang Syne,” and one of their favorites, “I Wanna Be (500 Miles).” The children performed these songs for their parents and audience at two performances on June 30.
In their performances, they also had three different plays of Scottish fairytales: “The Man Without a Heart,” “The Black Bull of Norroway” and “Rashie Coat.” All the songs, plays and choreography were learned in one week, instead of the usual two weeks.
Staff member Jena Miller said, “I think it’s astounding what kids can learn and memorize in four days to do performances on the fifth day.” Miller talked about how nice it was to see the kids “come together (to) encourage and support one another” even though many of them had just met.
Another staff member Natalie Holsey said, “They’re learning skills for things that they don’t yet know,” like confidence and encouraging others.
The campers also got to learn what it was like growing up in Scotland from Scottish-born Dr. Linda Kennedy, who answered questions like, “What was your favorite thing to eat?” ”Have you ever seen the Loch Ness Monster?” and “What were some things you thought were weird in America?”
The children also got a presentation about the national instrument of Scotland, the bagpipe.
Scott Walker, a piper in Wellsboro, played and showed them how the bagpipes worked. Also involved were Jessie Thompson and Rob Kathcart. Thompson ran games and drills on acting and improvisation to help the youth gain confidence.
Kathcart ran a station at the camp where he reenacted the Highland Games for the children, like the sheaf toss, maide-leisg (aka tug-of-war), and the famous caber toss. In the caber toss, the children tried to flip a log that was double, or sometimes triple, their height. Only two succeeded, but all had fun with it.
Thomas Putnam, H-G’s artistic director, said that one of his favorite things about the camp is the fact that the themes always lead him to do something he never would have thought to do. He said he loves the “exploration” part of looking for things to teach the kids.
He also commented on the number of children would have never met had it not been for the camp. He says that many children plan summer visits with their grandparents specifically around the camp. Putnam says he loves seeing the kids return to all the camps and activities Hamilton-Gibson offers.
He commended the volunteers for stepping up as Putnam injured his leg this past spring and was unable to walk without crutches.
The camp is free to all children thanks to the Deerfield Charitable Trust and other donors.
To sponsor or donate to Hamilton-Gibson, visit the website and click on the support tab or send a check to 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 and designate which program is receiving the funds.
Editor’s Note: Yoor, Troosers, Maide-leisg, Rashie and Norroway are correct Highland spellings.