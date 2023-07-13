Hamilton-Gibson put on another successful children’s camp this year. The camp, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, had 41 children from all over the area. This year’s theme: In the Highlands.

Throughout the week, the children got to explore Scottish culture, including songs, games, dances and food. They learned the children’s song “Donald, Where’s Yoor Troosers,” traditional songs like “Loch Lomond” and “Auld Lang Syne,” and one of their favorites, “I Wanna Be (500 Miles).” The children performed these songs for their parents and audience at two performances on June 30.

