The Galeton girls varsity basketball team won’t be taking the court in the 2020-2021 season, after a large group of seniors graduated last year, they were unable to have the numbers to field a varsity team this year.
Partially due to a lack of interest in the school and partially due to caution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galeton School District saw little to no interest from 11th and 12th grade students for the 2020 girls basketball season.
“We are going to play a JV schedule,” Athletic Director Jim Sunderlin wrote in an email to the Gazette. “We have six girls signed up, three ninth graders and three tenth graders.”
With a lack of upperclassmen going out this season, the Galeton team will need to wait until next year, with the pandemic maybe having a slight effect on the amount of girls coming out for the team.
“We should have had a few seniors and juniors.” Sunderlin said. “But, they have decided not to play.”
The Galeton School District fully intends on fielding a team in upcoming years when there is a higher number of players.