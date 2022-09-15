On Saturday, Sept. 10, the North Penn-Liberty Mounties soccer team hosted the NEB Panthers for a gritting 3-5 loss.

The Mounties offense came out strong, pushing through NEB’s defensive players and working in seven shots on the Panther’s goal and making two of them for a score of 2-0 in the first half, Mounties lead.

The Panthers fought back, shooting 13 towards NPL’s net, but all shots were blocked by Mounties goal-keep Deacon Valentine.

However, the Panthers regrouped and returned to the field with a new offensive strategy that earned them 14 opportunities to shoot at the Mounties net yet again.

This time, NEB was able to push five goals past the NPL defense and keeper for a score of 5-3, with NEB taking the win in the second half.

Then on Monday, Sept. 12, the Mounties faced a crushing loss against the Wellsboro Hornets.

Wellsboro’s offense proved to be tough for the Mounties to pass through, as the North Penn-Liberty boys were only able to get the ball into Wellsboro defense for shots on the net a total of six times in both halves.

However, the Mounties played a strong defense, trying to focus on forcing the Hornets far enough away from their goal so they wouldn’t score.

Wellsboro was able to counter this tactic and pass the ball back and forth from the middle to the sides and score a total of eight shots on the Mounties, four in the first half and four more in the second.

The North Penn-Liberty boys soccer team is young and actively trying to recover and build from the loss of players from last season.

While the Mounties are currently 1-6 and seventh in the NTL standings, the growing NPL team has a good chance of bouncing back.