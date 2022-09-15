On Thursday, Sept. 8, the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers travelled to Towanda to face off in a ladies soccer game.

The Lady Tigers fought hard, focusing on defensive skills and maneuvers to counter the Towanda Lady Knight’s fierce offense.

The Lady Knights were able to run the ball down into NPM’s defense and take a total of 25 shots on the Lady Tiger’s goal.

However, NPM’s goal keeper Tierney Patterson was able to save all but three with the help of her teammates on defense.

While the Lady Tigers primary focus was on their defensive players, this didn’t mean that they lacked an offense against Towanda.

North Penn-Mansfield was able to push the ball through Towanda’s defense and make three shots on the goal, but Towanda’s goal keeper was fast and managed to save all three attempts.

The final score would be 3-0 Towanda’s win.

The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers would then travel to Wyalusing on Saturday, Sept. 10 to face off against the Lady Rams.

This game would turn out to be a crushing defeat for the Lady Tigers as Wyalusing would rack up two goals in the first half and four more in the second for a final score of 6-0 Wyalusing’s win.

North Penn-Mansfield’s solid defense was no match for Wyalusing’s pressuring offensive attacks.

However, NPM’s defensive line and goal keeper would work together to save and push back 14 of Wyalusing’s 20 shots on the Lady Tigers goal.

Athens would defeat the Lady Tigers in a 4-0 game on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

During the first half, NPM’s defense would coordinate with their midfield for a two-part barricade tactic, but Athens would break through and score two goals.

After halftime, Athens would prove to be just as fierce on the field and score two more goals while shutting the Lady Tigers out.

The North Penn-Mansfield ladies didn’t go down without a fight and managed to take seven shots on the Athens goal throughout the game.

North Penn-Mansfield’s Lady Tigers are currently sitting sixth in the NTL standings with a 1-5 ratio so far this season.