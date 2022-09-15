On Friday, Sept. 9, the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers football team hosted the Troy Trojans.

The game kicked off with the Trojans scoring the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter, followed by a field goal for a 7-0 start over the Panthers.

The next play would be a Panthers receive from Troy’s kickoff by NPM’s Cale Wagner who was tackled by Troy’s offense at the Panthers 20 yard line.

A foul on NPM would get them a five yard penalty which would lead to another tackle from Troy’s offense and a loss of yardage for the Panthers.

The Trojans would continue pushing the Panthers back towards their own end zone until the Panthers made a punt play received by Troy’s Camryn Harwick.

Harwick would then drive the play all the way up the side to gain another touchdown for the Trojans, now leading 14-0 with nine minutes left in the first quarter.

From there, Troy and NPM would go back and forth with plays, but never stray too far from the Panthers 30 yard line where the NPM defensive line was holding strong.

Troy would then score a third touchdown and field goal off a kick from North Penn received by Justice Chimics and run down the line for a 21-0 lead over the Panthers.

The Panthers would finally move into Troy territory off a kick that was caught by Troy’s Chimics who was then tackled at the Troy 30-yard line. This would kick start the Panthers offense as a pass from Karson Dominick would find its way to Kohen Lehman for a gain of 20 yards.

After a brief battle for yardage, Dominick would then complete a pass to Cooper Shaw for the Panthers first touchdown and field goal of the night, putting the score 21-7.

Troy would fire right back with a nearly 50 yard run from Clayton Smith to score yet another touchdown-field goal combo for a 28-7 end to the first quarter.

Troy would once again claim the first play in the second quarter with Smith running a 75 yard play for a Trojans touchdown and field goal for 35-7 with eight minutes left in the second quarter.

The Panthers would rebound with their own 60-yard run from Kohen Lehman into a touchdown and field goal for NPM, making the score 35-14. However, this would be the last touchdown that the Panthers would run in their offensive.

Smith would then make a five yard touchdown for the Trojans followed by an intercepted Panthers pass by Justice Chimics for a ten yard touchdown to bring the score up 49-14 at halftime.

The Trojans would come back onto the field and score a final touchdown in the third quarter for the final score of 56-14, a Troy win.

This loss puts the Panthers at a 0-3 for the season, but the North Penn-Mansfield team remains hopeful for a season turnaround.