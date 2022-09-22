On Friday, Sept. 16, the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers felt the sting of yet another loss in their season, this time feeling a 35-21 defeat against the Northwest Rangers.

The Rangers’ quarterback Carter Hontz was the driving leader for touchdowns during the game, throwing successful passes to teammates for three and running the other two himself for a hand in all five of the Ranger’s touchdowns.

After Hontz snapped and connected a 29-yard pass for a Northwest lead 7-0 in the first quarter, North Penn-Mansfield answered back with a 32-yard pass touchdown run between Karson Dominick and Sammy Lawrence.

With the game tied at 7-all at halftime, the team regrouped.

Northwest broke the tie in the beginning of the third, followed by another touchdown play later in the quarter for a score of 21-7, Rangers leading.

Not willing to give up, Dominick handed off the ball to Kohen Lehman who made an impressive 80-yard run that unfortunately was flagged only six yards in.

Lehman was down, but head coach Olsen could be heard saying, “Keep your head up. If you ran it once you can run it again. Take a minute, get some water, then get back out there and show them who wants it more.”

When the Panthers returned to the field, this time it was Alex Davis who ran the hand-off for a Panthers 90-yard score, cutting the Rangers’ lead to 21-14.

Northwest would again push their lead with only two minutes remaining in the third quarter after a sneak play from Hontz.

The Panthers would score again in the final quarter with a play from Kohen Lehman which bridged the score gap 28-21.

However, the Northwest Rangers would earn the final play of the game on another quarterback sneak with less than a minute remaining. This play would end the game in the Rangers’ favor 35-21 for a 4-0 season.

The loss drops the Panthers to 0-4, but the players are keeping their heads held high and awaiting their next game against the Muncy Indians.