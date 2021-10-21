MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Liberty soccer team (8-7) completed their push to the District 4 Class 2A Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 20 as they were able to rally behind a three-goal performance from senior captain Caiden Alexander here to cap off a 5-1 victory over the Towanda Black Knights (2-16).
Alexander, with one game remaining, has been spectacular in his career with 58 total goals, and with a contest in Loyalsock on Thursday night and a playoff game around the corner, could crack the prestigious 60-goal mark as he looks to finish off one of the best offensive careers in Liberty soccer history.
"His performance this season has been very good,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Matt Grinnell said. “Having him on the team is a blessing. All the kids look up to him and Caiden has been stepping up more, and having him on this team has been nice. He was on a dry spell for a while, but all of a sudden he came back to life.”
After a slow start to the year, Alexander has been huge down the stretch for Liberty and in his last three games has scored eight goals, giving him 17 on the season.
Alexander got to work early in the contest and wasted no time on his way to his first goal as senior Michael Harmon was able to find the Liberty scoring-dynamo within the first three minutes of play to give them a 1-0 lead.
The tandem of Harmon and Alexander wasn’t finished just yet in the first half, and Harmon would find Alexander once again at the 32:38 mark of play in the first half for his second assist and Alexander’s second goal to give them a 2-0 lead and move that much closer to the playoffs.
In the second half, Alexander would look to find his teammates and found fellow captain Derek Litzelman in front of the net, where all that was required was a well-placed tap to slide it past the Towanda goalkeeper and give his team a 3-0 lead and inch closer to the playoffs.
Towanda wouldn’t go down without a fight and pushed a goal in with just over 16 minutes remaining, but Alexander would complete his hat trick just three minutes later as the ball bounced off the crossbar and back to him as he cleaned it up and finished off the score, while Zack Wilcox would put the final nail in the coffin with less than three minutes left with a goal of his own on an assist from Ian Harer to give Liberty the 5-1 win and a spot in the playoff picture.
Despite making the playoffs, Liberty dropped some contests earlier in the year that they would want to have back, but moving forward will need to be focused and prepared as they face staunch competition from here on out.
“The kids are excited,” Grinnell said of the mindset after making the playoffs. “They do know they made the playoffs. Some of the guys are upset that we dropped games we shouldn't have dropped, but the mentality is pretty good and they are excited to keep playing and moving on.”
With the spot locked in, they will have one more regular-season matchup against a tough Loyalsock team on the road on Thursday, Oct. 21 that should prove as a measuring stick as they face a non-league opponent before the playoffs.
“Well, it’s going to help us with the physicality, when it comes to physical play we sometimes shy away from it,” Grinnell said of their contest with Loyalsock before the playoffs. “Tonight will be a lot more physical. Down south, they let them be more physical. But I think we can play with them.”
Liberty’s contest will kick off with Loyalsock at 7 p.m., but no matter the outcome the playoff opponent remains the same, with Lewisburg comfortably up top the standings with a 14-1 record and will be the matchup waiting for Liberty in the first round. After not being able to participate in last year's playoffs, it will be a big moment for many of the seniors on the team.
“Lewisburg I presume is very physical and very good,” Grinnell said. “But tonight will be good for us to just get them out there and get ready for the game… It feels good to be able to go and play this year. I think it means a lot, I know kids wanted it and they felt bad last year for the seniors who couldn't play, and this year they can and we are excited and can’t wait.”