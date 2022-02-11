The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (6-12) used a 25-point first quarter and a swarming defensive intensity to pick up a 53-4 win over the winless Sayre Lady Redskins (0-12) on Thursday, Feb. 10 in their most dominating win of the 2021-2022 season.

The Liberty girls came out of the gates on fire, scoring 25 points in the first, and were able to bury Sayre early behind their offense.

They would get eight points from Elizabeth Ritchie in the quarter while Nikki Kiscadden was also able to put together an impressive start where she scored nine points with a three-pointer.

On defense, they would match the intensity.

Liberty would hold Sayre to just two points on one field goal as they put the clamps down on the Lady Redskins early.

In the second quarter, the Liberty girls would continue to dominate on both ends, winning the quarter 10-2 led by Ritchie again, who netted four points, while Sidney Landis also added four points as THe Lady Mounties bolstered their lead to 35-4 at the half.

With a running clock in the second half, Liberty would cruise to the final buzzer as they held Sayre scoreless in an 18-0 half.

The Lady Mounties were paced by Landis, who scored five points, and Kiscadden, who added to her career-high in scoring as she added eight fourth-quarter points.

Liberty would finish the game off with a 53-4 win that gave them their sixth win of the 2021-2022 season.

Kiscadden led the charge with a game-high and career-high of 17 points where she knocked down eight total field goals and a three-pointer.

Also with a big night was Ritchie, who added a big double-double of 12 points and 11 boards in a game where the Sayre defense had no answer for the dominating post presence.

Landis also turned in a solid night on offense and scored 13 points in the win for the Lady Mounties.

Sayre had just two buckets scored on the night, with Jazz Dekay and Kendra Merrill both scoring two points each.

Liberty now will look to carry their strong offensive output into their final two contests as they face two extremely tough opponents.

They will face off against the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (17-3) on Monday, Feb. 14 at home at 6 p.m. and then travel to Muncy to take on the Lady Indians to end their regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. as well.