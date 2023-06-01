WILLIAMSPORT - Coming into the District 4 Class AAA Finals, it was all business for the NP-LIberty Lady Mounties and in their Wednesday, May 31 title game with Warrior Run they continued their undefeated season in a decisive 7-1 victory to move to 22-0-1 and assert themselves at the top of the D4 Class AAA field.
“These girls have faced adversity like this through travel ball and school ball,” Liberty Head Coach Jason Chapel said of the group. “We’re undefeated, but we’ve had some one-run games where we haven’t played our best game, they had to dig deep and pick each other up.”
It was just another example of the fortitude of the Lady Mounties this season — when the going gets tough, they show up.
The win was powered by an incredible six-hit complete game performance from junior Mackenzie Tice - who showed why she has been one of the most reliable pitchers in the district and the state as she completely dominated on the bump for the Mounties.
“She’s a workhorse.” Coach Chapel said. “You could see it, she would start to lose it a little bit and she would regroup and somebody would make a big play and make an out to help her out. I can’t emphasize how much of a team this is.”
She would open the game up retiring the first six batters with three strikeouts to remain perfect through two innings.
“We just focus and treat every game like a championship,” Tice said of her mindset going into the game. “We’ve been told since game one, to treat everything like a championship game. I was just out there doing that.”
On the other end, the Liberty bats, who have been all-around some of the most potent in the state, started to come alive and gave Tice some support in the run department.
Makenna Lightner would start things off with a walk after getting hit by a pitch with one out on the board, and after a Payton Chapel double pushed Lightner to third, Alexia Kshir would use a sacrifice fly to draw first blood and give them a 1-0 lead that they would take into the third.
It seemed like the game was turning in favor of the Lady Mounties, but Warrior Run would show life after falling behind.
A walk would break up the perfect start for Tice before the next batter reached on a bunt to put runners on first and second.
With runners threatening, catcher Saige Lehman would make a spectacular play for out number one at third base.
Warrior Run would even the score on a base hit, but a throw to third would collect the second out and Tice would force an infield fly to get out of the jam with minimal damage.
From that point on, Tice settled in and shut down Warrior Run, allowing just four more hits and holding their opponent scoreless.
“I just tried to stay focused and just know everything was going to be fine,” Tice said of Warrior Run getting things going in the third. “I have defense, another eight players on the field with me, and that no matter what happens, we can win the game.”
With Tice dealing on the mound, Liberty would start to roll in the batters’ box.
Tice would reach base on a walk before Megan Spohn sent her home on a triple to regain the lead at 2-1.
Spohn would also cross home plate on a steal at home to go up 3-1.
Liberty would strand two base runners in the inning but would pick up right where they left off in the next frame.
Freshman slugger Haley LItzelman would put the game out of reach in the fourth with a two-run single blooper into shallow center and stretched it into a triple after a bad throw to first.
The hit would push Liberty to a 5-1 lead before Kaylee Graham and Lehman scored the final two runs for the Lady Mounties in the bottom of the fifth to bring the game to its final count of 5-1.
Liberty showed their growth as a unit during their District Title run, and after falling short last year a group of predominantly sophomores and juniors showed why they are touted as the third-ranked AAA team in the state with extreme poise and execution when things were close early.
Tice finished her game as the star of the show, as the workhorse pitcher pitched a complete game, struck out 10 batters, allowed just one run, and showed extreme mental toughness in the middle innings when it looked like Warrior Run might threaten.
In the batters’ box, everyone ate for the Lady Mounties as they collected 10 total hits on the night and were paced by Lehman who had three hits, one run scored, and one RBI.
Chapel also had two hits, Tice added one hit and two runs scored, Griess collected a hit, Litzelman knocked in two RBIs on her one hit, Alexia Ksir added a two-RBI double, Spohn notched one hit, one run and one RBI, and Makenna Lightner and Graham each scored one run in the effort.
The Lady Mounties showed an extremely aggressive offensive approach, one they’ve used all season. It helped to stretch runners and put some extra runs on the board, which is exactly what Liberty likes to do — constantly apply pressure.
“We want to push the limits,” Coach Chapel said. “We want teams to try and throw us out. We want to make plays. We want to be aggressive on the bases. We go first to third on base hits and they’re close plays that sometimes don’t always work, but you got to force the team to try and make plays.”
Now the Mounties stare down another goal — a possible state title.
In the 2022-2023 season, Liberty has answered every call as a team, finished undefeated, capturing the NTL title, and cruising to a District 4 Class AAA crown, and now have just four games between them and capturing an illustrious state title and finishing their year perfect.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” Tice said of her team’s success. “It’s not quite settled in yet, but it’s been a great season.”
Though Liberty has checked nearly every box on their to-do list in the 2022-2023 season, there remains just one more — a state title.
“We came into this year intending to win a District Title, and going on to win a state title,” Coach Chapel said. “We set our goal two years ago, and we set up our schedule to play some tough teams to prepare ourselves for this.”
Though the Mounties have rolled this season, they know it will take an even bigger effort moving forward.
In the upcoming days, they plan to continue to improve and shore up things so they can do what it takes to stand atop the mountain.
“We just got to tighten up our defense and just stay hot,” Tice said. “We know we’re not number one, and anybody can beat us and not one of us is cocky.”
With all of those accolades, they have earned a first-round “home” game in the playoffs to be played on Monday. June 5 at a D4 site yet to be determined at a time TBA.