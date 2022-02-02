MANSFIELD/LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (5-9) used a stout defensive effort and 11 points apiece from junior’s Sidney Landis and Elizabeth Ritchie to top their rival North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-11) here on Saturday, Jan. 29 for their fourth win of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 32-21.

In their next contest of the season, the Liberty girls had a just two-day turnaround before they traveled to Northeast Bradford on Monday, Jan. 31 where they were stifled by the Lady Panthers by a score of 53-8.

They were able to bounce back quickly from the loss, and one night later on Tuesday, Feb. 1 they hosted the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-12) and once again received a strong defensive effort as they picked up the win by a score of 36-14 to move to 5-9 on the year.

In their matchup in Mansfield, Liberty relied on their size and defensive intensity to bother the Mansfield team throughout the night, making buckets hard to come by for the Lady Tigers.

Through the first quarter, despite not scoring themselves until nearly the three-minute remaining mark where they would break the silence on a Ritchie bucket, the Lady Mounties would hold Mansfield scoreless in an impressive effort.

But Mansfield would start to find some success from beyond the arc in the second quarter, and after being held scoreless for over nine minutes Ella Farrer would end the drought on a three-pointer that sparked a pivotal Mansfield run. She would rattle in another shot from deep just minutes later to close the score to 8-6 at around the midway point of the quarter.

Liberty would go on another small 4-0 run capped off by a Landis bucket, but Mansfield would get another three-pointer from Payton Chapel and two free throws from Shaniyah Sparrow that cut the lead down to 12-11.

But Liberty would respond, with junior captain Jaclyn Nelson connecting on a three-pointer of her own to give her team a lift heading into the halftime break with a 15-11 advantage at the half.

With the score still close, it was the second half that proved to be the turning point for the Liberty squad.

Landis would score five points in the third quarter, with a big three-pointer while Ritchie also added a big bucket as they were able to outscore the Mansfield girls 7-6 to push their lead to 22-17.

Mansfield was able to keep pace in the frame, and Sparrow would keep her team afloat with two big buckets for four points while McKenna Lightner would also score her first points at the free-throw line to help her team stay within striking distance.

But Liberty would put the clamps down on the defensive end of the floor in the fourth, and held Mansfield to just four points and a field goal as Chapel hit a three-pointer that was the only field goal to fall for the Lady Tigers in the frame.

Inversely, Liberty put together one of their best offensive quarters of the night, scoring 10 points on 4-7 shooting from the three-point line.

Nelson would hit a key three-pointer while Ritchie would net five of her 11 points in the frame.

Landis would go a perfect 2-2 from the line during the final quarter and Liberty would close things out and get a big win by a count of 32-21.

Liberty was led by Ritchie and Landis who both poured in 11 points while Nelson also had a solid effort in the win with eight points and two three-pointers.

Mackenzie Broughton also added two points for the Lady Mounties in their first win in three weeks.

Mansfield was led by Chapel, Ella Farrer, and Sparrow who all scored six points while Lightner scored two points and Addison Farrer netted one.

In their loss to NEB, Liberty was led by Broughton, Kreger, and Landis who all scored two points while Ritchie and Kayla Graham would add one point each.

NEB was led by Maise Nueber who netted a team-high 16 points in the win for the Lady Panthers while Kate O’Connor scored 14 and Kayleigh Thoms added 10 points as well.

In their final matchup of a game-filled week, the Liberty girls used another strong defensive effort and a big second-half margin to top Williamson 36-11.

Liberty scored 22 points in the second half of the contest to pull away after a defensive-oriented second half where both teams combined to score 25 points.

Liberty would hold the Lady Warriors to only three points in the final half of play to come away with the win and received steady scoring from up and down the roster.

The Lady Mounties had six players score points in the contest with Nelson pacing the Lady Mounties with a game-high nine points and Patterson also pouring in eight points.

Ritchie had a big day in the paint for Liberty in the win and netted seven. points and corralled a game-high 12 rebounds,

Nikki Kiscadden was able to add six points, Landis contributed four and Darby Stetter scored two points as the Lady Mounties have now won two of their previous three games.

Williamson’s leading scorer was Taylor Rae Jones with seven points while Olivia Meisner, Lena Lewis and MiKenna Buchanon each were able to net two points while Gracie Stephens scored one point as well.

Liberty will be back in action at home on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. as they continue their long week of games.

Williamson will be back on the floor on Thursday, Feb. 3 as they host the Sayre Lady Redskins with a chance to snap their current eight-game slide.