The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (2-1) had a busy start to their 2021-2022 season as they traveled for a season-opening tournament in Hughesville and split games and also picked up a 5-1 win over Galeton on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In their first contest of the season, the Mounties took on Northumberland Christian but were unable to pick up the win as Northumberland used a four-goal first half to cruise to a 5-0 win over the Mounties in the first round of the tournament.
The Mounties had two goalies between the posts in the loss, as Stetson McGovern was able to record 10 saves while allowing five goals.
Sophomore Daniel Herman was able to record two saves and no goals in the game as well.
The Mounties were able to bounce back after a disappointing start to their tournament appearance as they were able to win an overtime penalty kick shootout with a regulation score of 1-1 and a penalty kick score of 5-3 over Muncy.
Muncy was able to strike first in the first half, riding a 1-0 lead before the Mounties could even things up.
Junior Jackson Brion was able to score the goal that sent the game into a penalty kickoff as he scored the lone regulation goal for Liberty in the second half. and was assisted by sophomore Zachary Wilcox.
Harman ended up getting the start between the posts and was phenomenal as he recorded 15 saves while only allowing one regulation goal and three shoutout goals and picked up the win in the goal.
In their most recent contest of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 4, Liberty traveled to Galeton to take on the Tigers where they were able to take home a 5-1 win for their second victory of the season.
Now the 2-1 Mounties will take on the Northeast Bradford team on Thursday, Sept. 16 in their first home contest of the season.