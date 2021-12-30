LIBERTY -- The North Penn Liberty Mounties (3-3) hosted their annual Kiwanis Christmas Tournament on Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28 where they split games to take second place during the week.

In their first contest of the Tournament, NP-Liberty faced off against a talented Muncy Indians team (4-2) where they were almost able to pull off an improbable second-half comeback but fell just short in the final minutes as they fell by an eventual count of 64-54.

In the first half, Muncy’s Ross Eyers caught fire and scored 25 of his game-high 33 points in the first two quarters as the Mounties saw themselves start to fall into a big deficit.

Liberty would keep things close in the early section of the first quarter, as Derek Litzelman would hit a three-pointer to tie things at the 4:52 mark, but Muncy would begin their run.

They would finish the quarter off on a 14-2 run that featured a barrage of three-pointers that pushed the score to 21-9.

Liberty would continue to try and chip at the lead, as Litzelman would catch fire in the second frame netting eight of his 13 first-half points, but Muncy would continue to get incredible production from Eyers, who poured in 15 points with two triples, as the Indians went into halftime with a healthy 42-22 advantage.

Where many teams might fold down 20 to a team shooting the cover off of the basketball, the Mounties refused to go quietly.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Litzelman who carried the offense for a majority of the first half picked up his fourth foul sending him to the bench.

But the rest of the Liberty roster stepped up in a big way, and none bigger than Hunter Thompson and Devin Bradley who would lead the push for Liberty.

The defense who had allowed 44 points in the first half would tighten up and give Eyeres little to no air space to shoot threes, and the offense would come alive.

Thompson would start to find his touch as he scored on a nice mid-range jump-shot to open the scoring in the third and would spark an 18-8 run that spanned the entire quarter.

Thompson would score six in the frame while Bradley and Shedden would each also pour in four huge points that cut the lead down to 50-36.

The comeback would continue in the fourth, and a 16-4 run that was capped off by a Thompson three-pointer from way beyond the arc would close the gap to its smallest margin since the first quarter at 56-52.

During the frame, Thompson and Bradley combined for 16 points and in the second half combined for a total of 26 and were key in the comeback for the Mounties.

But the comeback fell short, as Muncy closed things out at the free-throw line to halt the comeback and survive with a 64-54 win and the Kiwanis Tournament Title.

In the loss, Bradley led the Mountie’s scorers with 16 (12 in the second half) while also adding five rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

Thompson was able to score 14 (all in the second half) with three rebounds and three assists as well.

Litzelman who found himself in foul trouble for much of the night was still able to add 15 points, seven boards, and one assist.

Noah Shedden also had an extremely impressive performance as he netted six points, a team-high four blocks and six rebounds in the effort.

In the consolation game, there was much less drama as the Liberty team trounced Galeton in a wire-to-wire win by a score of 73-29.

Litzelman was able to bounce back after being in foul trouble against Muncy and scored a game-high 22 points with six rebounds, four assists, and a game-high five steals.

Also with a big night was Shedden, who poured in a career-high 20 points to go with his five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Thompson added 11 points, Daniel Sherant scored 10, Stettson McGovern netted four while Caiden Alexander added two points as well.

Galeton was led by Gavin Sykora who netted six points in the loss for the Tigers.

With the win, the Mounties move back to over 0.500 on the season with a record of 4-3 and will look to string together back-to-back victories after dropping three-straight as they travel to Meadowbrook Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 4 for a non-league showdown at 6 p.m.