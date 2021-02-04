The trend of high school teams streaming their sporting events has moved from a nice inclusion, to an almost necessity over this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With limited numbers of fans allowed to attend contests, students and teachers have been working overtime to make sure the friends and families get the opportunity to watch high school sports this year.
The North Penn-Liberty streaming team has gone above and beyond in bringing a quality product to fans and are working to make it even better during the winter sports season.
Daina Dawes has been one of the leaders of the students running the streaming team and has a long list of things the group needs to do to prepare before streaming starts.
“I’m usually the one running the camera and moving it back and forth on the court or field,” Dawes said. “Blaze (Dietrick) would be the one to change the scores and make sure all the computer stuff was all running good and make sure we were either muted or unmuted and that all of the technical sides of things were good.”
The team of teacher Sarah Lawton and students Dawes, Stetson McGovern, Colton Litzelman and Dietrich have all stepped up to bring games to the homes of friends, family and fans this year.
“I think now that we have seen how cool it is, that we are fully on board with live streaming,” Lawton said. “I think that, as a parent, being able to watch your kid and to have their name on TV I think it’s really exciting so I’m sure a lot of parents are enjoying that as well.”
Though almost every school is using live streaming to broadcast their games, Liberty has taken it a step further.
The Liberty team takes the extra time to show up an hour to a half hour early, make sure all of the cameras are set up and check to make sure they are straight and check all of the microphones before the games even start.
By using two cameras, one moving with the action and one focused on the scoreboard, it has been a much more finished product than the schools who use one camera on just the action.
The second camera allows for fans to watch the action unfold but also know the score and other pertinent information that can be found on the scoreboard like time, fouls and more that make the experience more immersive.
“It’s been a learning curve,” Lawton said. “We’ve been just trying to figure it out as we go and I think that overwhelmingly it has been a positive experience and the parents have been very supportive.”
According to Lawton, there has been technical difficulties, but the team of students have done a great job of working past them to create a product they can be proud of.
Even though streaming has been a nice way to bring sports to the homes of family and fans, it also is teaching transferable skills for those who are interested in multitude of different media platforms.
“I feel like it’s opening a lot of doors,” Lawton said. “Even outside of the sports realm. We talk about broadcasting through the games and things like that too. I think that the public speaking skills are going to be transferable to a lot of different platforms.”
The students involved, especially Dawes, think the experience gained in doing media broadcasting of events has come with many challenges, but has also given the students some new skills to pursue in the future.
“I definitely gained a lot of experience,” Dawes said. “This is my first year doing any of this kind of stuff. It was all new to me at the beginning of our school year, but I really have come to like it. And if there’s any clubs or anything like that when I move onto college that I can join to do anything like this, I’m definitely going to help out.”
The thing that really sets the Liberty stream-team apart is their attention to detail.
From making sure the camera is always following the action, to also showing the score on the screen so fans can follow the action, they have done a spectacular job of bringing the games to the homes of those watching.
“I just want to make sure that everyone that is watching can be able to see every play,” Dawes said. “Like during a basketball game to see every shot, and in every volleyball game see every serve.”