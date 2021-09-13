The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team picked up right where they left off last season, as the defending District 4 Class AAA Champions opened up their 2021-2022 season with a dominating three-set sweep of the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians on Tuesday. Sept. 7.
Liberty took all three sets by double digits, with scores of 25-11, 25-14, and 25-6 respectively and despite losing some of the best players in the league still were able to open their year with an impressive win.
The Liberty girls were led in kills by junior Darby Stetter, who had nine on the night to go along with a team-high six aces on 18 serves and also a team-high five digs.
Emerald Walker also added six kills with two aces, while Saige Lehman added four kills.
Peyton Chapel added two kills and a team-high three blocks, while Megan Spohn added two kills as well.
Aubrey Pequignot also had a team-high six aces while also adding a block in the win.
Liberty, who has a very different look coming into the year, will now face a much stauncher opponent on Friday, Sept. 10 as they travel to Williamson to take on the Lady Warriors who are coming off an impressive performance in their Williamson Volleyball Tournament where they came in second place.