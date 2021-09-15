The North Penn-Mansfield cross country team traveled to Canton on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for their first meet of the 2021-2022 season and the boys’ team was able to grab two wins while the girls came up short in their first action of the year.
The boys were led by standout senior Noah Shedden who dominated the day with a first-place finish with a time of 16:58.
Shedden finished over two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher as she started his season with a statement win.
The next top finisher for the Mansfield boys was Jude Rohl, who took home the 11th place spot with a time of 23:40.
Riley Dunn turned in a 13th place finish with a time of 24:12 and Robert Shultz took home 19th place with a time of 29:24.
In scoring, Mansfield took a win over Canton by a score of 30-26 while they also picked up a win over Towanda by a score of 44-20.
Canton was able to edge out Towanda by a score of 41-20.
On the girls’ side of the action, Mansfield was unable to come up with a win as Canton topped them by a score of 35-23 and Towanda won by a score of 34-23.
Towanda was able to top Canton 28-28 on a tiebreaker.
Mansfield was led by Addison Farrer, who is another standout to watch for this team, as she took home second place with a time of 24:12 on the day.
Ella Farrer also cracked the top five as she posted a time of 25:36.
Madelyn Farrer finished in sixth place with a time of 25:41 while Madelyn Johns (26:08) and Gabriella Gregory (26:52) took the top ten spots with ninth and tenth place finishes during the day.
Anna Kennedy (25:02) finished 12th, Ara Furry (31:12) finished 17th, Kendelle Holleran (32:!1) finished in 21st and Jay Horbah (32:27) finished 22nd for the Mansfield girls.
Next up on the schedule for the NP-Mansfield cross country teams is a home meet on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Northeast Bradford and Troy starting at 4:30 p.m.