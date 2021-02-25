MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (4-7) returned to the court after a week-long hiatus, but were unable to come up with a victory as they fell to Wyalusing (9-4) and Wellsboro (5-7) in back-to-back games.
In their first contest of the week on Saturday, Feb. 20 ,the Mansfield girls hosted the Lady Rams and were stifled in the second half to fall 52-35.
Mansfield hung close throughout the first half and only trailed 22-18 heading into the third quarter, but an offensive explosion by the Lady Rams stopped any chance of an upset.
In their next contest, the Lady Tigers were also buried in the second half as they traveled to take on the Lady Hornets in Wellsboro on Monday, Feb. 22.
Only down 16-8 at the half, the Wellsboro girls went on a rampage in the second half while the Lady Tigers just couldn’t get baskets to fall as they dropped the contest 39-20.
In the loss the Mans- field girls were led by Ashley Brubaker who scored five points, Mc-Kenna Lightner who scored four points, Sarah Spohn who also scored four points, Lizzie Kahl who netted three points and Jolyn Farrell and Emma Farrer who both scored two points in the loss.
The Mansfield girls will look to finish the 2021 season strong as they play on four consecutive nights to end the week and their year.