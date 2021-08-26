BLOSSBURG — The new look North Penn-Mansfield Panthers football team kicked off their 2021-2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 21 in their home stadium where after a rocky first drive on offense, looked extremely sharp as their first-team offense and defense outscored the Warrior Run team two touchdowns to nothing in three possessions each.
“It’s just confidence,” NP-Mansfield Football Head Coach Tom Dickinson said of his team’s turnaround after a rough start to the day. “We’re so young, I think we had two returning starters on the field. So it’s going to take time for our young group to gain confidence and believe in the system.”
In their first defensive possession, Mansfield gave up a few chunk-plays early but was able to hold steady. The defensive front seven started to get a push and the linebacker unit started swarming the ball and held Warrior Run scoreless in ten plays.
The defense led by Gaven Sexauer and Lehman at linebacker and J.J. Johnson on the line looked aggressive getting to the ball during the entire afternoon and bottled up the running game for Warrior Run.
The offense then took the field for their ten plays with first-time starter and sophomore Karson Dominick under center for his first look at a varsity pass-rush in his career.
He was a bit flustered early, being flushed out of the pocket instead of stepping up inside the pressure, causing their possession to stall out.
After another successful defensive possession that held Warrior Run scoreless, the offense made some much-needed adjustments and started to find their rhythm in a big way.
“We just lined up together and talked,” Dominick said of the second drive adjustments. “We just needed to work together and the second and third drives we played well. We played as a team and we ran the right routes.”
After a few nice runs from the thunder and lightning-esque running back duo of Lehman and Cameron Fabian, the Panthers found themselves in a position to put points up on the board, and the sophomore quarterback delivered in a big way.
“Kohen started in the backfield on that play,” Dominick explained. “He went out for the pass and I took my drop. The middle-backer came in on a blitz and I just stepped up in the pocket and threw it while I was taking a hit.”
The pass soared perfectly through the air into the outstretched arms of Lehman, who was wide-open and easily corralled the pass for the first score of the day.
With things clicking on offense, the defense continued to be staunch and on the next possession, Fabian was able to cut in front of a short pass across the middle of the field for the first turnover of the day as Mansfield started to completely take control of the contest.
“We’re a young team,” Fabian said. “As Karson said, we just have to all play together and play fast because that’s what works for us.”
Fabian looked a notch faster than the rest of the field on the day, coming up with multiple big plays in the passing and running game and also recording a handful of pass breakups from the secondary to go along with his interception.
The senior looked the part of the leader during his first action of the season, and moments later on their next offensive possession caught a short pass with a sea of defenders in front of him.
Fabian got to the corner and somehow outran the entire Warrior Run defense for over 50 yards and a touchdown to put the final nail in the coffin in a strong first performance for the Mansfield team.
Fabian looked to have gained a step of speed during the offseason and credited his work during the summer as a big part of his improvement.
“During the offseason, when we were working, I got a little bit faster,” Fabian said.
The duo of Lehman and Fabian proved to be an effective one, with Lehman powering through the line for nearly five to six yards a touch, while Fabian provided the speed that threw the defense off balance for big gains.
“When Kohen gets a big run, that just gets me fired up,” Fabian said. “I just want to go out there and get another big one, so it just goes back and forth with us.”
The offense looked strong down the stretch, but with such a young team and a tough first-week matchup against one of the best teams in the league on the horizon against the Canton Warriors, the Panthers know there is still work to be done.
“We’re still learning and we’ve made mistakes,” Dickinson said. “We’ll watch films and correct them and try to get better for next week….They’re still getting the butterflies out, a lot of nerves going on but now that it’s going I think they’re going to do fine and that’s what we got to learn from.”
Mansfield kicks off their regular season on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Canton at 1 p.m