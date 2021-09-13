In their first action of the 2021 season, the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers soccer team (0-2) were unable to pick up a win at the Loyalsock Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 4 as they fell to the Lady Lancers 7-0 while just barely being edged by Elk Lake by a score of 4-3.
In their first contest, they faced an extremely talented Loyalsock team who were able to score early and often as they put up four goals in the first half and three goals in the second half as they had seven different players contribute to the win. Loyalsock had goals from Emma Rude, Alexis Whitehead, Jayka Scampone, Gigi Partlante, Emma Strickland, Lauren O’Malley and Rhandle Jessell as they were the eventual winners of the tournament.
Mansfield struggled in the game, but sophomore Tierney Patterson was able to handle an onslaught of shots on goal (39) and admirably only allowed seven goals while coming up with an incredible 32 saves.
In their next contest, Mansfield almost pulled off the win as they fell to Elk Lake by a score of 4-3 despite heading into halftime with a 2-1 advantage.
Mansfield received three goals from three players, as sophomores Nikki Kiscadden and Madison Post each added goals and senior Lysabeth Likens also chipped in one in the loss.
Patterson turned in another double-digit save game with 11 while allowing four goals.
Mansfield will look to pick up their first win as they traveled to Wellsboro for a matchup against the Lady Hornets on Wednesday, Sept. 8.