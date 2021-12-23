The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (2-3) picked up a pivotal win over Cowanesque Valley (0-4) on Friday, Dec. 17 in a tight contest to improve to 2-3 on the 2021-2022 season.

During their game against CV on Friday, Dec. 18 at home, things came down to the wire as they were able to pick up a one-point win by a score of 24-23.

Mansfield used a strong first quarter where they notched 10 of their 24 total points to put CV into a hole they wouldn’t climb out of.

The Mansfield defense played a gritty and tough brand of basketball, as they stifled CV and never allowed more than eight points in a single quarter.

With points coming few and far between, sophomore Addison Farrer was able to pace her team with a game-high eight points while grabbing five rebounds, grabbing a game-high three steals and dishing out two assists.

Sophomore McKenna Lightner continued to be all over the glass in the win and had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with her six points on the night.

Senior Shaniya Sparrow added five points while also pulling down 11 boards while Payton Chapel added three points, six rebounds and two assists and Ella Farrer added two points, eight rebounds and one steal in the second victory of the year for the Lady Tigers.

The North Penn-Mansfield girls will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 23 when they travel to take on the 1-3 St. John Neumann Regional Academy girls at 7:30 p.m.

With a win, the Lady Tigers will have clawed their way back to 0.500 on the season as well as extend their win-streak to three games early in the season.